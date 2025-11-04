Will LSU Football Make A Quarterback Change For Alabama Crimson Tide Matchup?
The LSU Tigers (5-3, 2-3 SEC) will hit the road to Tuscaloosa in Week 11 for an SEC showdown against Ty Simpson and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
After navigating an open date last week, Garrett Nussmeier and Co. will take the field on Saturday with an opportunity to get back in the win column.
The Bayou Bengals will be led by interim coach Frank Wilson where he will make his head coaching debut for LSU this weekend in Tuscaloosa.
"I think our football team is eager to play in this game on Saturday against Alabama," Wilson said on Monday. "We know what we're up against. I think we'll have an opportunity to play our best football. That is the attitude in the building.
"I think it resonates from the coaches to the players, the support staff, where everyone's really excited about the opportunity to play again."
As the Tigers gear up for Week 11 with a new decision-maker, will the program have a new quarterback lining up under center?
Nussmeier has had his fair share of struggles in 2025, and with Mississippi State transfer Michael Van Buren in the program's back pocket, it's a question that has been asked to Wilson on multiple occasions.
“Fair question. I think Garrett is our starting quarterback,” Wilson said. “I think he gives us a great opportunity to be efficient with our offense. I think Michael [Van Buren] has a skill set that adds value to our football team that will be called upon that can help us win the game.”
“At the end of the day we’re going to do what it takes to win the game,” Wilson added. “But Garrett Nussmeier is our starting quarterback.
"Michael Van Buren does have a skill set that can add value and help this football team win. And our intentions are to position ourselves to be able to do those things to give us every opportunity to win the football game.”
Fast forward to Monday afternoon and Wilson echoed that same sentiment during his press conference prior to "Alabama Week" for the Tigers.
“As far as the quarterback position? As I spoke about, Garrett is our starting quarterback,” said Wilson. “We do think that Michael brings some special things to the table that makes a defense have to defend him as well.
"And so, we’ll look at the opportunities that present itself to them, for us. And, when they present themselves, we’ll take advantage of it."
On the year, Van Buren is 13-for-16 (81.3%) passing with172 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 23 yards and another score.
The LSU Tigers and No. 4 Alabama will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night. The game will be televised on ABC.
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.