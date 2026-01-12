Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat in Securing No. 1 QB Sam Leavitt

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin has landed his quarterback for the 2026 season after the program officially secured a commitment from Arizona State signal-caller Sam Leavitt on Monday morning, sources confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI.

Leavitt checks in as the No. 1 overall player in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Kiffin and Co. battling the Miami Hurricanes until the buzzer to land his pledge after a rigorous recruitment.

In what became the storyline of the current Transfer Portal window, Leavitt evaluated all options across his process - checking in with the LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, Miami Hurricanes, and the Kentucky Wildcats across a 10-day stretch.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder took his first official visit to Lexington where new head coach Will Stein and the Kentucky program hosted Leavitt; picking up steam for his services, but Kiffin and Co. remained in direct contact with the elite Big 12 quarterback.

From there, Leavitt boarded a flight and made his way to Baton Rouge for a multi-day stay where the LSU Tigers got a crack at him - remaining in town from Monday afternoon to Wednesday - with the program making an impression.

With Kentucky and LSU in the rearview mirror, Leavitt took a trip to Tennessee with Miami to follow, but Kiffin made sure to work his magic here despite other visits - flying up to Knoxville on Friday following his visit with the Volunteers to get one last in-person visit prior to his trip to South Beach.

After checking in with the four programs, Leavitt has now made his move - committing to Kiffin and the LSU Tigers after the program opened up its checkbook in order to reel in the No. 1 player in the Transfer Portal market in a seismic move for the program.

Leavitt didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to a foot injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

But he had his breakout campaign in 2024 after leading the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff amid his first season with the program.

Leavitt rounded out his 2024 campaign throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff under head coach Kenny Dillingham.

Now, he's Baton Rouge bound with the Bayou Bengals securing his services after a rigorous recruitment process across the last 10 days.

