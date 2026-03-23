America's No. 1 Tight End Raves About LSU Football, Nebraska Cornhuskers Amid Battle

Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson made his return to Baton Rouge this past weekend for an unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as the coaching staff continues its aggressive pursuit.

Hudson checks in as the No. 1 rated tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs galore recruiting him as a dual-sport athlete after emerging as one of the top prospects on the hardwood as well.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Ole Miss Rebels, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, but contenders are quickly emerging.

But contenders are emerging with Hudson revealing his six finalists last week as he eyes a summer commitment decision with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers firmly in the race.

According to Rivals' Hayes Fawcett, Hudson is down to the:

- LSU Tigers

- Nebraska Cornhuskers

- Texas A&M Aggies

- Miami Hurricanes

- USC Trojans

- Missouri Tigers

LSU is building momentum for the dynamic pass-catcher out of Ruston (La.) with the program sitting alongside the Nebraska Cornhuskers as the two teams "setting the pace" here.

The nation's No. 1 TE Ahmad Hudson is down to six schools, but Nebraska and LSU continue to set the pace. Hudson spoke with @247recruiting to talk about the latest in his recruitmenthttps://t.co/rXoPxKV1tB pic.twitter.com/vQy8XZjc5P — Mike Roach (@MikeRoach247) March 23, 2026

Along with a recent visit to LSU this past weekend, Hudson has also set an unofficial trip with the Nebraska Cornhuskers for this Saturday (March 28) as he narrows his focus on his contenders.

Sources familiar with the No. 1 tight end in America's recruitment have labeled Nebraska as the biggest threat to lure Hudson away from LSU, but the Bayou Bengals remain squarely in the race this offseason.

“Nebraska is setting the pace in the recruitment of Hudson since his last visit to Lincoln in November. Nebraska was in line to get Hudson back to campus for a basketball game before weather derailed travel plans," Rivals wrote of Hudson's recruitment.

"Texas A&M and LSU continue to chip away with Hudson, a legacy target for the Tigers. LSU is going to be a threat for Hudson until he signs and are making strides behind the scenes to close the gap here.”

But the LSU Tigers are working behind the scenes here with Rivals' Shea Dixon logging a prediction on Monday morning in favor of the program winning out for his commitment.

Now, all eyes remain on Hudson this offseason with a commitment timeline hovering around July as he narrows his focus on top contenders.

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