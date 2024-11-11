Behind The Scenes: Inside 5-Star LSU Football Target Jahkeem Stewart's Visit
New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart made his way to Baton Rouge over the weekend to take in the scenes of Death Valley for an official visit.
Stewart, the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in America, is one of the top uncommitted prospects in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle.
Now, after reclassifying from the 2026 class into 2025, all eyes are on the Louisiana phenom nicknamed "Thanos" ahead of a December decision.
Stewart's finalists are LSU, USC, Oregon and Ohio State with the five-star taking official visits to all four before he puts pen to paper with one during the Early Signing Period in roughly three weeks.
After an official to Oregon in October, it was LSU's turn to get a crack at the five-star prospect for a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge.
Behind the Scenes: Jahkeem Stewart's Official Visit
Day 1: Check in and Dinner with the Staff
Stewart arrived in Baton Rouge on Friday evening where he had the opportunity to get settled in and check in prior to dinner with the LSU coaching staff.
It's recruiting guru Frank Wilson running point guard in this one with defensive line coach Bo Davis putting a full-court press on the "program-changing" prospect as well.
Stewart and his entire family enjoyed a dinner with the staff where he was seated next to Wilson to enjoy the meal, talk shop and get comfortable before the final two days of the trip, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI.
Wilson has proven to be a master of his craft on the recruiting scene. He's locked down the state of Louisiana with ties across the South.
Now, his next target he will be looking to add to the resumé is Stewart.
Wilson rarely swings and misses on the top talent in the New Orleans area and he's looking to keep his track record squeaky clean.
Day 2: The Red Carpet Treatment and Game Day in Death Valley
All eyes were on the Southeastern Conference showdown between the LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night in Baton Rouge.
For Stewart, he had the chance to take in LSU's campus during the day, get a tour and more while talking shop with the LSU staff.
From there, it was an escort to Tiger Stadium where Stewart and his family arrived roughly 75 minutes before kickoff to join the other visitors on the sideline.
A look into Stewart's arrival:
Stewart, who began his high school career at St. Augustine High in New Orleans, was seen wearing a graphic tee with LSU great Leonard Fournette. Fournette, a Louisiana legend, played his high school ball for the Purple Knights of St. Augustine as well.
The two had the opportunity to have a conversation both before and after the LSU-Alabama matchup on Saturday night.
Stewart and his family took in the Week 11 showdown before going back into the locker room after the game.
Day 3: Coaching Staff Meetings and Photoshoot
Stewart wrapped up his multi-day stay on Sunday evening after sitting down and having talks with head coach Brian Kelly and the LSU staff.
It was important for Stewart to continue building a relationship with Kelly as he inches closer to what will be a monumental decision in the coming weeks.
It's clear the NIL package Stewart and his camp will be demanding. With Oregon in the mix, there will be suitors opening up the checkbook and the LSU staff is aware of what the ballpark will be.
Following conversations with the staff, Stewart and Co. had a little fun after going bowling with Frank Wilson, Dakorien Moore, Caden Durham and other members of the staff.
Moore, the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle and current Oregon Ducks commitment, made his way to Baton Rouge to see his former high school teammate in Durham. He was in town on an unofficial visit.
Stewart and his camp then made their way to the LSU Football Operations Building for a photoshoot, but he wasn't the only five-star target taking pictures.
The No. 1 quarterback in America, and LSU commitment, Bryce Underwood was right next to him the entire time with the pair of official visitors talking shop, taking pictures and more.
A look into the photoshoot:
Stewart wrapped up his trip to Baton Rouge alongside Underwood with the pair of five-stars taking social media by storm after posting their photos together.
It's clear Underwood is the gem of the 2025 Recruiting Class as the No. 1 player in America, but Stewart, the former No. 1 player in the 2026 cycle before reclassifying, remains the top uncommitted target.
Now, he's wrapped up his three-day stay in Baton Rouge with more trips locked in to round out November before a December decision.
The Visit Schedule:
USC Trojans: Nov. 16
Stewart will go from Oregon to LSU to USC for his first three official visits this fall. It's clear Lincoln Riley and the Trojans have made Stewart a priority for months and there are certainly connections here that work in USC's favor.
USC defensive line coach Eric Henderson is a Louisiana native with several ties to Stewart's camp where he will utilize them to his advantange.
He's worked his magic with Stewart so far after getting USC near the top of his finalists, but the official visit will set the tone.
"It should be hard to play D-line at USC. It ought to be kind of hard," USC head coach Lincoln Riley said earlier this year. "It wasn’t hard last year, that’s why were weren’t very good up front. You know what, we’re pretty decent up there, and it’s hard. The margins are thin."
Oregon Ducks: Nov. 23
Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks had the opportunity to set the tone in Stewart's recruitment after getting the first official visit during the weekend of Oct. 12.
Stewart was in Eugene for an official visit where Lanning and Co. rolled out the red carpet with the Ducks becoming a serious contender in his recruitment, a source tells LSU Tigers On SI.
We've seen Oregon prove they are willing to shell out the dollars on the NIL front, and in Stewart's recruitment, all odds point to them doing the same.
They received the first crack at the five-star defensive lineman last month for an official visit and now he'll return to Eugene for a second trip in as many months.
Ohio State Buckeyes: Nov. 30
The Ohio State Buckeyes will get the final crack at the five-star phenom where he will be in town for the matchup against the Michigan Wolverines. It's the final weekend before the Early Signing Period kicks into gear on Dec. 4.
Stewart, who's had Ohio State as a sleeper school for quite some time, has raved about the Buckeyes and what they can offer him both on and off the field.
Now, the program will get the final official visit where Ryan Day can swing for the fences for the No. 3 defensive lineman in America.
It'll be an interesting recruitment down the stretch with LSU, USC, Oregon and Ohio State all getting officials locked in so far, but the LSU Tigers certainly remain a program generating significant buzz as crunch time begins.
