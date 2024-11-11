Behind The Scenes: Inside 5-Star LSU Football Target Jahkeem Stewart's Visit

The No. 3 DL in America has checked in for his official visit to Baton Rouge: Jahkeem Stewart.



The 5-star prospect will be in town for a multi-day stay as he locks in for #LSU’s pivotal SEC matchup against Alabama.



The 6’6, 270-pounder remains the No. 1 target for #LSU. pic.twitter.com/zf5yk7DZHq