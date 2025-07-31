Brian Kelly, LSU Football Extend Offer to to Highly-Touted Georgia Bulldogs Target
Atlanta (Ga.) Langston Hughes four-star offensive tackle Kelsey Adams has generated significant buzz this offseason after reeling in multiple Southeastern Conference offers.
Adams, a Top-10 offensive tackle in America, has received scholarships from the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, and South Carolina Gamecocks, among several others.
The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder has emerged as a highly-touted prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the LSU Tigers in close contact.
Now, Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals are the latest school to extend a scholarship his way after making the call this week.
The Peach State native remains high on the Georgia Bulldogs heading into his junior campaign with the hometown program pushing the right buttons.
“My relationship with UGA is pretty strong,” Adams told Rivals in June. “They’ve known me since I was in eighth grade. So really, it’s been a good minute.
"And my bond with Coach [Stacey] Searels is good, too. We’ve been talking a little bit, and he’s the one who offered me.”
Kirby Smart and Co. remain a force in Adams' process as he emerges as a national prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
“Playing for [Georgia] would be good. I feel like that’s an O-Lineman school,” Adams said. “So I feel like if I go there, it’s gonna be a good transition for me, and I can get better.”
Now, all eyes are on Adams as he begins navigating the schools in his process with the LSU Tigers quickly entering the mix this week.
