Can LSU Football Flip an Elite Five-Star Ohio State Buckeyes Safety Commit?

Brian Kelly and Co. remain in pursuit, coveted defensive back remains pledged to the defending National Champions.

In this story:

Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High five-star safety Blaine Bradford has emerged as one of the top prospects in America after dominating the prep scene.

Bradford, the No. 2 rated safety in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has reeled in offers from a slew of schools with multiple powerhouse programs in pursuit.

The Louisiana native spent the spring visiting multiple programs including the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks and Notre Dame Fighting with his attention quickly turning towards one school.

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes began generating significant buzz in the "Bradford Sweepstakes" with the defending National Champions ultimately landing the verbal commitment this offseason.

“It has been about consistency with Ohio State,” he told On3’s Chad Simmons prior to his commitment. “I have had a lot of good conversations with coach Ryan Day and I can talk about anything with coach G (Matt Guerierri).

LSU Tigers Football: Blaine Bradford.
But Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue keeping tabs on the five-star safety right in the program's backyard.

Bradford, a Baton Rouge native, has been surrounded by the Bayou Bengals his entire career with his brother now set to take the field in Tiger Stadium in 2025 as a true freshman.

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers Football program continue pursuing star safety Blaine Bradford. Visiting Oregon Ducks.
But Bradford has chosen his own path with a commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

LSU has its eye on Bradford as a flip target, and after a recent staff hire, the Tigers have emerged as a team to watch.

In July, news broke that Ohio State Director of Player Personnel, Sam Petitto, would depart the Buckeyes and make his way to Baton Rouge as LSU Football’s Director of Scouting and Personnel Strategy.

It's a move that immediately sent shockwaves across college football with LSU adding one of the sport's most respected front office figures.

Petitto, a Louisiana native with an impressive track record, spent nearly a decade working under Alabama head coach Nick Saban prior to heading to Ohio State.

He played a role in getting Bradford pledged to the Buckeyes with the highly-respected staffer now looking to help assist a flip in getting the No. 2 safety into LSU's 2026 class.

It's set to be a challenge to get Bradford to flip his commitment, but all focus now shifts towards getting the blue-chip defensive back to campus this season for a visit.

Published
