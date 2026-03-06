LSU Football and Ohio State Buckeyes Among Top Schools for No. 3 DL in America

Louisville (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman Mitchell Turner has narrowed his focus to eight schools after revealing his finalists on Thursday evening with the LSU Tigers squarely in the race.

Turner checks in as the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Class with his ranking soaring as of late as he enjoys a meteoric rise ahead of his senior campaign in the Magnolia State.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida Gators, Texas A&M Aggies, and Missouri Tigers, among several others, as SEC schools enter the race.

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are one of the most recent programs to enter the race for Turner with the Bayou Bengals quickly making their presence felt for the dynamic pass rusher.

Now, the Mississippi standout is down to eight schools after trimming his list with the LSU Tigers sitting alongside the Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, and Florida State Seminoles.

Turner has seen a meteoric rise as of late after cruising into the Top-100 in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle while surging to the nation's No. 3 defensive lineman in the recent Rivals rankings update.

"Turner is part of a loaded defensive line group in Mississippi this year, with three players ranking among Rivals’ top 10 nationally at the position," Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power wrote.

"Turner had some of the best film we saw along the defensive line. Turner is hyper-productive; he had over 40 tackles for loss as a junior. He probably won’t wow you in terms of his physical dimensions, but he has an outstanding first step, great instinct and really plays with phenomenal pad level and leverage.”

Now, after blossoming into a national prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, Turner has contenders emerging in his process with the LSU Tigers among the standouts.

As the Magnolia State defender navigating a pivotal offseason in his recruitment process, all eyes will be on Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as the new coaching staff in Baton Rouge looks to dip into Mississippi for the top-ranked prospect.

