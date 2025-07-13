Could LSU Football Land the No. 1 Interior Offensive Lineman in America?
Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher School five-star offensive lineman Darius Gray is set to narrow his focus to five programs as the top-ranked interior offensive lineman gears up to make a decision sooner rather than later.
Gray, the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in America, has a myriad of schools in his ear following an impressive 2024 campaign, but a few are standing out among the rest.
That includes Brian Kelly's program in the Bayou State.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder is rated as the No. 1 overall prospect in Virginia with multiple schools taking charge in his recruitment.
Gray took official visits to the LSU Tigers, Auburn Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State Nittany Lions and South Carolina Gamecocks, among others, as his recruitment process ramped up this offseason.
Now, the top-ranked interior offensive lineman is set to reveal a top-five this weekend as he locks in on his contenders.
The LSU Tigers are among the favorites in his process with the top-five beginning to separate from the pack.
The blue-chipper was in Baton Rouge in March where he had the chance to talk shop with Coach Brian Kelly, take in a Spring Camp practice and discuss what the Tigers can do for him both on and off the gridiron.
After the multi-day stay, Gray departed Louisiana with the Bayou Bengals a "front-runner" for his services, according to On3 Sports' Steve Wiltfong.
The LSU Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks remain the pair of heavy-hitters in his recruitment with Kelly's program set to battle down the stretch for the priority target.
Gray then took an official visit to Baton Rouge this summer where the program began gaining significant momentum in his process,
Now, there's buzz that the LSU Tigers are continuing to separate themselves from the pack with the program receiving a prediction in May to land the top-ranked offensive lineman.
What will a college program get from Gray at the next level once he pledges?
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Athletic offensive lineman with a dense build that has the foot quickness to lead the way on long pulls or counters and the horsepower to hold the line of scrimmage or change it. Ended up being one of the biggest surprises of the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl as he arrived with 34-inch arms and then was able to anchor all week against much older and larger defenders.
"Relentless energy allows him to not only be a plus finisher in the run game, but also readjust and recover in pass sets. Tends to punch with authority and frequently has the upper and lower halves dancing to the same tune. Has what it takes to certainly handle one of the corners on Saturdays, but combination of brute force and rare movement patterns suggest that he could emerge as a cheat code of a guard in a zone-blocking scheme.
"Might need a developmental year or two to find his bearings as he levels up in competition and adjusts to the speed of the college game, but profiles as someone that has what it takes to blossom into an early-round NFL Draft pick with his basketball background and full-time, two-way snaps at the prep level."
