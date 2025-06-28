Coveted Texas EDGE, LSU Football Target Cuts the Tigers From Contention
Duncanville (Tex.) four-star edge rusher Landon Barnes is down to three schools and has a commitment date in mind as he winds down his recruitment process.
Barnes, a consensus Top-25 EDGE in America, is coming off of a dominant junior season in the Lone Star State with his prep squad.
Now, the 6-foot-3, 235-pounder is locking in on his recruitment process after blossoming into a household name.
Barnes revealed a top eight schools last month consisting of the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Washington Huskies, Arizona State Sun Devils and SMU Mustangs.
He's kept Kelly's Bayou Bengals thoroughly in the mix with the program in Baton Rouge having ties to Barnes.
LSU running back Caden Durham has his recruiting cap on where he's looking to secure the key piece with the two having played at Duncanville.
But Barnes altered his plans on Friday after cutting the Tigers from contention after revealing his final three schools.
The coveted EDGE is down to the Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels and Washington Huskies after cutting LSU and others.
The Tigers had been making moves behind the scenes in Barnes' process with the Texas prospect canceling an official visit with the Georgia Bulldogs in June and instead taking a visit to Baton Rouge.
Barnes bypassed a trip to Athens and then made his way to LSU's campus for an official trip to see Kelly and the Tigers.
Barnes is a Top-150 prospect in America with the "Who's Who" of college football keeping tabs with a pivotal offseason of official visits in the works.
Now, the Tigers are out of contention with Ohio State, Washington and Ole Miss battling for the Lone Star State stud's services.
