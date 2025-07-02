Decision Day: Pair of Priority LSU Football Targets Set to Come Off the Board
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain active on the recruiting trail this offseason with the program preparing to send shockwaves across the college football scene in July.
With a Top-10 2026 Recruiting Class as it currently stands, the Bayou Bengals are positioned well for multiple remaining priority targets on the board.
LSU hosted double-digit official visitors in June with the stage now set for the Tigers to go on a recruiting run in July.
Now, fast forward to Wednesday, and a pair of coveted targets are set to come off of the board with a five-star set to make a decision.
Who's preparing to make a commitment decision? Where do the LSU Tigers stand?
Commitment Watch: Pair of Targets to Come Off Board
Trenton Henderson: Five-Star EDGE
Pensacola Catholic (Fla.) four-star EDGE Trenton Henderson is down to three schools with a commitment date locked in for Wednesday as he winds down his recruitment process this summer.
Henderson a top-five edge rusher in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has the LSU Tigers firmly in the mix for his services following an official visit to Baton Rouge in June.
The 6-foot-4-225-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Florida Gators and Auburn Tigers, but has now trimmed his list three schools ahead of his senior season.
After coming off of a big-time junior campaign where Henderson logged 58 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery, he's burst on the scene.
LSU and Florida will battle down the stretch ahead of Wednesday's decision date. Sources indicate to LSU Tigers On SI that the Bayou Bengals are out front ahead of a decision.
JJ Bush: Four-Star Linebacker
Theodore (Ala.) four-star linebacker JJ Bush is down to a handful of schools with a commitment decision locked in for Wednesday evening.
Bush, one of the top prospects in Alabama, has become a hot commodity on the recruiting scene with a double-digit scholarship list to back it up.
Heading into his senior campaign, Bush holds scholarships from the likes of LSU, Miami, Ole Miss, Tulane and Cincinnati, among several others.
During a critical spot in his recruitment, the Alabama native locked in four official visits with the LSU Tigers getting Bush back in Baton Rouge during the weekend of June 13 for a multi-day stay.
Bush also checked in with Missouri, Cincinnati and Arkansas during his official visit stretch with all four schools getting the highly-touted linebacker in impactful trips.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder flaunts impressive physical tools ready for the next level with the LSU Tigers making their presence felt in his recruitment.
As his recruitment process winds down, LSU and a late Arkansas push has the two schools battling.
LSU has set the pace in the Alabama native's process with a decision just hours away.
