Elite Five-Star LSU Football EDGE Target Reveals Commitment Decision to Big 12 School

Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy five-star edge rusher Anthony Sweeney is Lone Star State bound after revealing a commitment to the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Monday afternoon.

Sweeney checks in as a top-five edge rusher in America with a myriad of programs fighting for his pledge this offseason - including Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers amid an aggressive pursuit.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder out of Maryland has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, South Carolina Gamecocks, Penn State Nittany Lions, Ohio State Buckeyes, and tennessee Volunteers, among several others.

But it's the Texas Tech Red Raiders that now land the commitment in a quick turn across Sweeney's recruitment process.

“It happened a lot faster than I expected,” Sweeney told Rivals. “I went into that visit expecting to come out, continue to take visits, get to some official visits, then make a tough decision in the summer. That visit really changed everything for me.“

“The people were real,” he added. “The environment was different. After being there, I just knew they came up for me. The people, how real they are, and the feeling I had around them changed how I felt about Texas Tech. It showed me a lot.“

The LSU Tigers remained legit contenders in this one with the coaching staff hosting Sweeney on a multi-day stay just weeks ago where he spent time with Kiffin and defensive linr coach Sterling Lucas.

“LSU is just different!” Sweeney told Rivals. “It was a great visit overall, and I was excited to see the culture Coach Kiffin has created. There was great energy at practice, and it had a different feel in how they went about things.

"I would say the most important part of the trip was getting the chance to connect with Coach (Sterling) Lucas. He’s been recruiting me heavily since he was at SC, and I was able to build a relationship with him long before he went to LSU.

"He’s a coach who knows how to connect with his players and maximize their potential. Watching how he interacted with the edge room was definitely the highlight of the visit. LSU is in my top 5 for sure. I’m excited to have locked in my OV with them, 28-31 May.”

Now, with a commitment to the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the LSU Tigers will have an uphill climn until December's Early Signing Period with Sweeney remaining a priority for the coaching staff in Baton Rouge.

More LSU News:

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LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

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