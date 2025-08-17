Elite Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 1 Tight End Earns Oklahoma Sooners Offer
Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson is in the midst of a critical offseason in his recruitment with programs across America reaching out to the Bayou State star.
Hudson, the No. 1 rated tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Class, flaunts a double-digit scholarship list with schools recruiting him as a dual-sport athlete.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder is coming off of a sophomore season where he logged 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns during his breakout campaign.
On the hardwood, he was named the Ruston Daily Leader MVP and Louisiana District 2-5A MVP as a sophomore after averaging 21 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks per game.
Now, Hudson has emerged as one of the most highly-touted recruits in America with powerhouse programs extending offers his way.
The LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida Gators, and Oregon Ducks have sent scholarships to the elite tight end as hise rise on the gridiron continues.
This weekend, Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners entered the race after dishing out an offer over to the impressive pass catcher.
After a critical offseason in his development where he checked in with multiple schools, Hudson is eyeing visits to see the USC Trojans and Nebraska Cornhuskers, according to 247 Sports.
The Louisiana native has intentions of playing both sports at the next level and is narrowing his focus on schools that have offered him as a dual-sport athlete.
"LSU of course. USC, Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M has been talking to me a lot. Nebraska is in there. It's really just all the schools that have offered both that I'm taking into consideration...I'm going to try to make it out to Nebraska and USC as well," Hudson told 247Sports.
LSU remains a contender for Hudson, but it'll be a battle down the stretch with the likes of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, USC Trojans, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, and now Oklahoma Sooners, in the mix.
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Large, athletic pass-catching target who owns promising snaps at wideout and as a traditional attached tight end. Highly instinctive in the air with late-adjustment skill and body control, especially considering the size.
"Encouraging sophomore season context in regards to catch-window maximization via height/length/athleticism combination. Knows how to go get it and possesses the physical tools and explosiveness to do so. Particularly impressive second-jump athleticism on the basketball court that should translate to ball-winning ability in pads.
"Played varsity as a freshman, but sophomore season featured breakout productivity. Also revealed a convicted blocker who simply needs to clean up technique. Early in the 2027 process, looks like one of the highest-ceiling pass catchers in the country."
