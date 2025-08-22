Elite LSU Football Commit Pushing to Flip a Five-Star Ohio State Buckeyes Pledge
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain active on the recruiting trail this offseason with the program currently holding a Top-10 class in the 2026 cycle.
After reeling in commitments from the likes of Tristen Keys, the No. 1 wide receiver in America, and Lamar Brown, the No. 1 athlete in the nation, the Tigers' current class is loaded.
For Brown, the Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star's decision sent shockwaves across the Bayou State in July after electing to remain home for college.
The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder made the decision to stay in Louisiana over the likes of the Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes in his process.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said.
"Frank Wilson. He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
But Brown remains a vocal recruiter off the field for LSU where he's pushing for a five-star safety pledged to the defending National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes.
Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High five-star safety Blaine Bradford revealed a commitment to Ryan Day's program over the LSU Tigers and others during the spring after taking multiple unofficial visits.
The Louisiana native spent the spring checking in several programs including the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks and Notre Dame Fighting with his attention quickly turning towards one school.
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes began generating significant buzz in the "Bradford Sweepstakes" with the defending National Champions ultimately landing the verbal commitment this offseason.
“It has been about consistency with Ohio State,” he told On3’s Chad Simmons prior to his commitment. “I have had a lot of good conversations with coach Ryan Day and I can talk about anything with coach G (Matt Guerierri)."
But Brown is keeping tabs on the top-five prospect in Louisiana with the pair of Baton Rouge natives developing a relationship over the years.
Brown sat down with WAFB News recently where he was asked about Bradford and his thoughts on a potential flip.
"Yeah, I'm just telling him how important he is to this class. People look at it differently once I committed - the city - the love I get just going to the mall," Brown said.
"It's just the people that's here. I love the people that are here. I'm sure they would give him the same type of respect if he commits here."
But there's also an under the radar piece that could help LSU's case.
In July, news broke that Ohio State Director of Player Personnel, Sam Petitto, would depart the Buckeyes and make his way to Baton Rouge as LSU Football’s Director of Scouting and Personnel Strategy.
It's a move that immediately sent shockwaves across college football with LSU adding one of the sport's most respected front office figures.
Petitto, a Louisiana native with an impressive track record, spent nearly a decade working under Alabama head coach Nick Saban prior to heading to Ohio State.
He played a role in getting Bradford pledged to the Buckeyes with the highly-respected staffer now looking to help assist a flip in getting the No. 2 safety into LSU's 2026 class.
Brown believes that Pettito's move to Baton Rouge could help the Tigers.
"I feel like after coach Sam Pettito came to LSU there's a shot, but who knows," Brown said.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain a program in Bradford's ear as the hometown school looks to keep the five-star safety in the Bayou State at the next level.
