Elite LSU Football Safety Target Commits to Oregon Ducks Over Nebraska and Florida
Winter Garden (Fla.) The First Academy four-star safety Devin Jackson comes in as one of the top defensive backs in America with a myriad of programs battling it out for his services.
Jackson, a Top-25 rated safety in America, is in the midst of a critical offseason in his process after taking multiple official visits to contending schools.
The 6-foot-2, 195 pound Sunshine State native checked in with several schools; including Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Kelly and Co. received the first visit of his process where he made his way to Baton Rouge on May 30 to begin a multi-day stay.
Jackson also visited the Miami Hurricanes [June 6], Oregon Ducks [June 13] and Nebraska Cornhuskers [June 20].
It quickly became an important stretch for the talented defensive back with the former Florida commitment evaluating his options.
Jackson trimmed his list down to LSU, Florida, Nebraska, Oregon and Miami with a commitment date set for July 3.
Now, it's the Oregon Ducks winning out for the highly-touted Sunshine State defensive back after pledging to Dan Lanning and Co.
Kelly and the LSU Tigers remained in the mix for the coveted defensive back where he's now set to make his way to Eugene (Ore.) for his collegiate career.
The On3 Sports Evaluation: “Jackson is someone that we have been fortunate to see in a camp setting and in the 7-on-7 circuit this spring and he has been an eye-raiser for us with every in-person viewing,” On3 Sports' Cody Bellaire wrote.
“He appears to have gained more muscle mass throughout his frame and has become a much more explosive athlete because of it. But the best part of this is that he has retained his loose hips and fluidity and looked very impressive in man coverage as a corner during 7-on-7.
"His tape is filled with making plays in and around the box as a strong tackler, but adding more athleticism and proving he can cover is a strong tool to add to his belt.”
Heading into the decision, Jackson came in as one of the top uncommitted safety prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with multiple programs swinging for the fences down the stretch.
