Elite Offensive Lineman Reveals Finalists: LSU Football, Michigan, Texas, Texas A&M
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have their sights set on Prosper (Tex.) four-star offensive lineman Zaden Krempin as a priority prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Krempin, a Top-20 offensive lineman in America, is locking in on his recruiting process this offseason with the Bayou Bengals making their presence felt.
Thee 6-foot-5, 255-pounder has checked in with a myriad of schools across the last few months with the LSU Tigers continuing to stand out.
Kelly and Co. had Krempin in town last fall for a game day visit with the talented Lone Star State native also making a return trip for LSU's Spring Camp in March.
“I was there for the Alabama game and camp before that. LSU was not really on my list until coach Davis did an in-home visit me in January. That visit really opened the door. It opened my eyes,” Krempin told On3 Sports.
“Talking to coach Davis, hearing what he had to say put LSU back in it. My dad grew up in Louisiana, so I liked LSU as a kid too.”
Krempin was back at LSU in March for an unofficial visit during the spring and will take an official visit to campus on May 30. It will be the first official of his process.
But prior to his official visit schedule getting underway, Krempin has revealed his final four schools heading into the summer.
It's the LSU Tigers making the cut alongside the Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines and Texas A&M Aggies.
Krempin will choose between a quartet of coveted programs as his process heats up significantly this offseason.
He has continued his meteoric rise as one of the top prospects in America with multiple Power Four schools ramping up their pursuit.
For Kelly and the LSU Tigers, the program currently holds the No. 1 Recruiting Class in America headlined by top-ranked wide receiver, Tristen Keys.
With the foundation set, the Bayou Bengals will now enter a critical stretch with multiple official visitors set to make their way to Baton Rouge for trips this summer.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.