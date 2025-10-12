Elite Oregon Ducks Commit, Alabama Native Checks In With LSU Football for Visit
Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson High four-star edge rusher Cam Pritchett made his way to Baton Rouge on Saturday for an unofficial visit with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers for the program's Week 7 clash against South Carolina.
Pritchett, a top-five overall prospect in Alabama, has cruised up the recruiting rankings in the 2027 cycle with a myriad of programs extending offers.
The 6-foot-2, 250-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Oregon Ducks, Ole Miss Rebels, Michigan Wolverines, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Florida State Seminoles, among others.
But it's Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks that hold the verbal commitment after Pritchett went public with a decision in June.
The elite defender soaked in the scenes of Eugene during the offseason where he ultimately revealed a pledge to the Top-10 program in America.
Despite the commitment elsewhere, the LSU Tigers have remained in contact with the talented prospect where he made his way to Baton Rouge on Saturday.
Pritchett was in Tiger Stadium for the Bayou Bengals' Week 7 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks where he was accompanied by a myriad of top targets.
The Visitor to Know: No. 1 CB in America Checks In
Fort Mill (S.C.) Catawba Ridge five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson returned to Baton Rouge on Saturday on an official visit to check-in with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Dobson, the No. 1 rated cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has emerged as a household name with a myriad of programs entering the race for his services.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound South Carolina native has reeled in offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, North Carolina Tar Heels, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others, across his prep career.
But Dobson has now shifted his focus to 12 schools after revealing his finalists in September with the Bayou Bengals making the cut.
The LSU Tigers sit alongside Ohio State, Notre Dame, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas Tech, Penn State, Clemson, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Oklahoma as the contenders in his process.
For Brian Kelly's program, LSU made the call in July after pulling the trigger on a scholarship to Dobson where the Tigers piqued his interest from the jump.
Dobson is an electric, twitchy cornerback with powerhouse programs salivating at the potential he attains at the next level.
Now, the five-star has taken in a game day visit with the Bayou Bengals after checking in with the LSU program on Saturday for the matchup against South Carolina.
The intrigue has LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond now intensifying his pursuit for the highly-touted defensive back where the Tigers have landed among the final 12 schools vying for his services.
Dobson comes in as a top-five overall prospect in his class with the LSU Tigers once again going national at the cornerback position.
