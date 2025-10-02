Elite Texas A&M Aggies Commit, LSU Football Flip Target Shuts Down Recruitment
Carthage (Tex.) four-star running back KJ Edwards has emerged as one of the top prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his services.
Edwards, the No. 3 rated running back in America, revealed a commitment to the Texas A&M Aggies over the summer with Mike Elko and Co. ultimately earning the verbal pledge over a myriad of schools.
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Lone Star State native took official visits to LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, and Colorado over the summer where the Aggies got over the hump to secure the commitment.
Despite a pledge to the Aggies, the LSU Tigers continue chipping away at the talented top-five running back in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle where he's taken multiple trips to Baton Rouge this year.
Edwards was back in Baton Rouge on Sept. 13 for the program's SEC opener against the Florida Gators to soak in the scenes of Tiger Stadium.
Since then, there has been buzz of a potential return trip to Baton Rouge that would set the tone as LSU emerging as a legitimate flip option.
"KJ Edwards - will he return to LSU or not? He told Sam Spiegelman he'll be back for the LSU game, but told me 12 hours later he's not taking another visit to LSU," Rivals Steve Wiltfong said.
"If he shows up to LSU, I think that's a true tell of exactly where they stand there with KJ Edwards moving forward."
Edwards took an official visit to LSU over the summer where the Tigers began making waves for the talented Texas native.
“It was great time in Death Valley and the staff flooded me and my family with genuine love the whole weekend and Coach Frank and Coach Kelly telling me I’m the only running back they’re recruiting in the nation and that should speak volumes on how bad they really want me and the impact I will make on the team since I can catch the ball, run it, and I’m a third down back so I can do it all and that’s how they picture me in their program," Edwards told Rivals after his official visit.
“Relationship is something I’m big on and although LSU came late they have been making up the best they can and showing the love to the family.”
Now, with a verbal commitment to the Texas A&M Aggies, Edwards is remaining loyal to his pledge, he revealed to Rivals.
Despite a strong push from the LSU Tigers as of late, Edwards has shut down his recruitment and plans on putting pen to paper with the Aggies during the Early Signing Period in December.
During Edwards' 2024 season, he rushed for 1,789 yards and 23 touchdowns while averaging a whopping 12.6 yards per carry.
The coveted back showcased his dynamic ability as a receiving threat after also adding 30 receptions for 383 yards and 3 touchdowns for his prep squad.
Across Edwards' first three seasons of prep ball, he has amassed more than 4,000 rushing yards and 54 touchdowns while averaging better than 11 yards per attempt, according to Rivals.
Now, he'll make things officilly with the Teaxs A&M Aggies in December during the Early Signing Period after shuttng things down.
