Five LSU Football Targets to Know: Tigers Trending for Multiple Priority Prospects
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a pivotal offseason in Baton Rouge with the program hitting the recruiting trail with force.
After a weekend where the Bayou Bengals hosted double-digit official visitors, it's set the stage for what is expected to be a critical stretch for the Tigers.
LSU holds the No. 2 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle with the foundation set in the Bayou State, but with multiple targets on the radar, the program is eyeing the top-ranked class.
Which five targets are the Tigers sending waves for?
Five LSU Targets to Know: 2026 Cycle Edition
Bowe Bentley: Top-10 Quarterback in America
Celina (Tex.) four-star quarterback Bowe Bentley is the LSU Tigers' top target at signal-caller in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle heading into the summer months.
Bentley, a Top-5 quarterback in America, is coming off of a dominant junior campaign in the Lone Star State where he put his name on the map.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder torched defenses after logging 3,330 yards passing and 47 touchdowns while completing 70 percent of his throws in 2024.
He added another 933 yards rushing and 16 more scores on his way to leading his prep squad to a state championship.
After a standout 2024 season, Bentley has become a household name with offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Florida State Seminoles and Oklahoma Sooners.
It's an impressive scholarship list for the highly-touted signal-caller, but he's now down to two schools: LSU and Oklahoma.
Trenton Henderson: Four-Star EDGE
Pensacola Catholic (Fla.) four-star EDGE Trenton Henderson recently wrapped up an official visit in Baton Rouge with the LSU Tigers moving the needle.
Henderson, one of the top edge rushers in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has the Bayou Bengals firmly in the mix for his services.
LSU will remain in the ear of the coveted defensive piece who's coming off of a big-time junior campaign after logging 58 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.
Emanuel Tucker: Four-Star Offensive Lineman
New Albany (Miss.) four-star offensive lineman Emanuel Tucker backed off of his commitment to the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Monday following an official visit to Ole Miss this past weekend.
The Top-10 prospect in the Magnolia State has the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels swinging for the fences in his recruitment with Kelly's staff working this one behind the scenes.
For Lane Kiffin and the Rebels, the program made a splash over the weekend while he was in Oxford for a multi-day stay.
The 6-foot-7, 285-pounder is a player firmly on LSU's radar with the program now seeing Tucker reopen his recruitment. He remains a name to watch.
Dezyrian Ellis: Three-Star Cornerback
Winnsboro (La.) Franklin Parish cornerback Dezyrian Ellis remains a prospect that the LSU Tigers are turning up the heat for.
Ellis comes in as one of the top cornerbacks in Louisiana despite playing both ways for his prep squad.
A do-it-all athlete, the Louisiana native is being recruited as a cornerback by the LSU Tigers.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder completed 115 of his 206 passes for 2,189 yards, 31 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season while also rushing the ball 90 times for another 827 yards and 10 scores.
He was named the District 2-4A MVP and Class 4A All-State quarterback recognition.
But the Tigers will face multiple heavy-hitters this offseason as Ellis begins locking in on the contenders in his recruitment.
LSU, Michigan State, West Virginia and Houston, among others, have extended offers to the fast-rising Top-300 prospect.
Darrryus McKinley: Four-Star Defensive Lineman
Lafayette (La.) Acadiana four-star defensive lineman Darryus McKinley continues navigating a rigorous recruitment process with multiple SEC programs piquing his interest.
The Bayou State native is down to four schools after revealing his finalists in March with the LSU Tigers making the cut down the stretch.
McKinley, a Top-10 prospect in Louisiana, is in the midst of an important offseason prior to his senior campaign in 2025 where he's identified the contenders in his process.
The 2026 prospect listed the LSU Tigers alongside the Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns and Tennessee Volunteers as his final four schools where he will take official visits to each of his final schools.
