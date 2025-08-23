Five-Star LSU Football Commit Labeled Top-Five Prospect, No. 1 EDGE in Florida
Pine Forest (Fla.) five-star edge rusher Trenton Henderson revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers on July 2 with the program beating out the Florida Gators down the stretch.
Henderson, the No. 4 rated edge rusher in America, has earned offers from the likes of the Michigan Wolverines, Texas Longhorns, Alabama Crimson Tide, and USC Trojans, but it's the Bayou Bengals that ultimately secure the pledge.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder out of the Sunshine State has seen a meteoric rise up the recruiting rankings with Henderson coming in as the No. 1 EDGE in Florida and the No. 5 overall prospect in the state, according to Rivals.
After coming off of a big-time junior season where Henderson logged 58 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery, the elite defender saw his ranking continue skyrocketing.
Henderson has made the move from Pensacola Catholic (Fla.) to Pine Forest (Fla.) for his senior campaign where he looks to take his game up a notch prior to enrolling with LSU.
The Pine Forest Eagles have a new head coach on staff after hiring Kerry McDowell, who was the the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator previously at Pensacola Catholic coaching Henderson.
Now, Henderson will follow his former defensive coordinator to Pine Forest, according to Rivals.
“The identity of this team is toughness. That’s the identity. Big, physical, and can run around you and over you. … Whether we’re in a 4-2-5, a 4-3 or a 3-3, you name it, we’re coming after you. Offensively, we won’t be vanilla, that’s for sure,” McDowell said.
“There are so many returning players, and it’s exciting to know what kind of players you have. Having to play against this team over the years, there’s always a true respect for anything can happen with any moment with the tremendous ability of the players who have played here. The thought that those players are now going to be in my program, it’s very exciting.”
Henderson remains one of the headliners in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class as they look to keep a foot on the gas this upcoming season.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Offensive Lineman, Louisiana Native Has Brian Kelly's Attention in Camp
Nation's No. 1 Wide Receiver, Elite Five-Star LSU Football Commit on 'Flip Watch'
LSU Football Crystal Ball: Predicting Which Newcomers Will Make an Impact in 2025
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.