Five-Star LSU Football Commit, Nation's No. 1 ATH Reacts to Visit in Tiger Stadium
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are fresh off of a monster recruiting weekend in Baton Rouge with the program hosting a myriad of top targets in Death Valley.
The sidelines were flooded with priority recruits and commits with Kelly and Co. utilizing the program's home opener to their advantage.
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star athlete Lamar Brown was back on campus with an opportunity to soak in the scenes of Tiger Stadium for the first time as a commit.
The No. 1 rated athlete in America revealed a pledge to the LSU Tigers in July after electing to shutdown his recruitment process and remain home in the Bayou State.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said.
"Frank Wilson - He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
On Saturday, it was Brown's first time as a commit in Tiger Stadium where he made the most of his time both before and during the game.
The five-star was seen assisting the LSU program on the recruiting trail as a guide for top targets while also making sure to jump in the student section during the game to enjoy time with LSU fans.
Following the game, Brown took to social media to rave about his time back in Tiger Stadium.
Brown was there enjoying his time as the headliner of the 2026 Recruiting Class, but also had work to do as he continues assisting LSU in building the remainder of the class.
LSU hosted Jackson (Ala.) four-star quarterback Landon Duckworth over the weekend where Brown was seen guiding the Top-10 signal-caller in America around town.
Duckworth, the No. 8 rated signal-caller in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has emerged as a coveted target for Kelly and the LSU coaching staff as they intensify their pursuit.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder has earned offers from a myriad of programs across his time on the prep scene, but it's Shane Beamer's South Carolina Gamecocks that hold the verbal commitment.
Duckworth revealed a pledge to the SEC program over the summer with the Gamecocks ultimately beating out the Ole Miss Rebels and Auburn Tigers, among others, down the stretch.
But the commitment to South Carolina hasn't stopped programs from turning up the heat for Duckworth's services.
That includes the LSU Tigers with the program beginning to pick up steam for the Alabama native.
Duckworth arrived in Baton Rouge on Saturday morning and stayed in town throughout Sunday to take in additional time with the staff, a source with knowledge of Duckworth's recruitment said.
The South Carolina pledge was seen on the sidelines with five-star LSU pledge Lamar Brown, four-star wide receiver commit Jabari Mack and four-star defensive line pledge Richard Anderson on Saturday as the trio guided him around Tiger Stadium.
