Five-Star LSU Football Commit, No. 1 Wide Receiver in America Receives Ole Miss Visit
Hattiesburg (Miss.) five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys remains one of the most sought-after prospects on the recruiting scene this offseason despite committing to LSU in March.
Keys, the No. 1 wideout in America, visited with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in March where he committed to the program less than 48 hours later.
The coveted receiver led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has pieced together an impressive offer list with over 30 schools extending scholarships, but decided to reveal a verbal pledge to LSU in March.
Despite a commitment to the Bayou Bengals, it hasn't stopped the top programs in America from remaining in the mix for Keys as his recruitment heats up.
The top-ranked wideout unofficially visited Texas A&M, Auburn, Ole Miss and Miami this spring with Keys continuing to be a hot commodity on the recruiting scene.
Now, the Ole Miss Rebels staff is expected to travel to Hattiesburg (Miss.) on Wednesday to check-in with Keys, according to 247Sports.
Keys is navigating a rigorous offseason both on and off the field as he gears up for his senior campaign in the Magnolia State.
“Everything I am good at, I want to be great at,” Keys told High School On SI. “I want to be faster, more explosive, better on my cuts, more in sync on my routes, loosen my hips more, and attack the ball more.
"I want to get better overall. I want to be a better route runner; I have gotten better at that, but I can get even better.”
LSU currently holds the verbal pledge, but Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas A&M and Miami, among others, will remain in the mix down the stretch with the Tigers looking to hold on.
Keys will take an official visit to LSU during the weekend of June 20-22 where he will be accompanied by LSU's top commitments and targets in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
