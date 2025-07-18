Five-Star LSU Football Commit Receives Comparison to Colorado Star Travis Hunter
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown remains in headlines after revaealing a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in July.
Brown, the No. 1 rated athlete in America, has shined across his time on the prep scene as both an offensive and defensive lineman.
The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder now comes in as the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle following the latest updates via Rivals.
Now, Brown continues generating unprecedented buzz as one of the headliners in LSU's current recruiting class.
But what makes the elite-level prospect so special?
Rivals' Charles Power recently revealed a new scouting report where's he's labeled Brown as the "Travis Hunter of linemen" due to his ability to play both sides in the trenches.
"Lamar Brown is a unique prospect. I think of him as the Travis Hunter of linemen. This is a guy who's played a lot of offensive line to this point in high school, but probably projects as primarily a defensive lineman moving forward.
"He's 6-foot-4, 280 pounds and is a guy who ran in the 4.8s in the 40-yard dash at the Under Armour New Orleans Camp. He can really move. So much versatility and so much athleticism. He's really a freak physically. LSU has to be ecstatic to get him in the fold."
We've seen Hunter dominate at the college level as both a wide receiver and cornerback for the Colorado Buffaloes after taking home a Heisman Trophy.
Now, LSU's latest five-star commitment has received the unique comparison ahead of his senior campaign on the prep scene.
The Rivals Scouting Report: Lamar Brown Edition
“The rare prospect with five-star ability on either line of scrimmage. A true jumbo athlete. Measured in at around 6-foot-4, 285 pounds before his senior season. Has a plus length with arms around 34 inches. A mega athlete in the camp setting, posting some of the best testing numbers on the national camp circuit for a lineman.
"Lines up at right tackle and defensive end for his high school. Elite athleticism and movement skills show up on both sides of the ball. Fires off the snap from his right tackle position. Flashes outstanding twitch in pass protection and working to the second level. Can take defensive linemen for a ride once engaged. Shows disruptive ability as a big defensive end.
…Has the power to hold his ground and sift through the trash to make plays in the backfield. Can close quickly on the quarterback. Enters his senior season more proven as an offensive lineman than defense on Friday nights.
"Would be the top interior offensive line prospect in the 2026 cycle if he wanted. Should be considered a high-upside, developmental defensive line prospect who will need to make strides in his overall technique as he gains more experience on that side of the ball.”
