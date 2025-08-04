Five-Star LSU Football Commit Sends Message to Other Top Programs Across America
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers landed a commitment from Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star athlete in July after the coveted Louisiana native went public with a decision.
Brown, the No. 1 rated athlete in America, chose the hometown Tigers over the Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes down the stretch.
Since the commitment from Brown, the LSU program has intensified its pursuit on the recruiting scene with the Tigers now sitting with a Top-10 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle.
That includes six total commitments along the defensive line with Brown set to headline a dominant haul in the trenches.
Aside from Brown, the No. 2 overall prospect in America, LSU has landed:
- Trenton Henderson: No. 1 EDGE in Florida
- Richard Anderson: No. 2 DL in America
- Deuce Geralds: Top-10 DL in America
- DeAnthony Lafayette: No. 5 EDGE in Florida
- Darryus McKinley: Three-Star DL
It's a program-changing haul with Brown set to headline the elite-level recruiting class in the trenches for the Bayou Bengals.
Brown, the No. 1 overall prospect in Louisiana, understood the opportunity to play for his home state was a chance he simply couldn't pass up.
The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder knew where he needed to be with the LSU program intensifying its pursuit this offseason.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said.
"Frank Wilson. He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
Now, with an elite defensive line haul, Brown isn't stopping there. He's keeping tabs on the top prospects in America with the goal of adding to LSU's Top-10 Recruiting Class.
Brown took to social media to vocalize his desire to make moves heading into the fall on the recruiting trail:
Brown has already begun his pursuit of five-star Ohio State defensive back commit where he continues chipping away at the No. 2 rated safety in America.
LSU will await the decisions of the nation's No. 2 rated wide receiver [Aug. 8] and Darius Gray [Aug. 22] as the program begins looking to round out the 2026 Recruiting Class.
