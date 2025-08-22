Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 1 IOL in America Reveals Commitment Decision
Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher School five-star offensive lineman Darius Gray has committed to Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks, he revealed via social media on Friday.
Gray, the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in Ameica, pledged to Beamer's program over the LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, Ohio State Buckeyes and Clemson Tigers down the stretch.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder made the decision to stay closer to home with the Gamecocks pushing all the right buttons down the stretch up to commitment day.
“They have been the longest relationship possible. I think the most important thing to me is how everyone remained the same," Gray said.
"You know way back, they were a five or six win team and now they are scratching the surface for playoffs and not once did they change anything that they are doing with their culture, so I think that’s been the biggest thing for me and Coach Beamer is an amazing people that you’d want to play for.”
For the LSU Tigers, Brian Kelly and Co. made this one a two-team race down the stretch with both the Bayou Bengals and Gamecocks fighting until the end.
The relationship developed between Gray and LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis kept the Tigers in it down the stretch.
"Definitely Coach Davis. Coach Davis is one of the greatest humans that I’ve ever talked to," Gray told Tennessee Volunteers On SI. "He gives off a father figure.
"He hopes the kids grow as men, and that is very important with me coming into college at 18, so to have someone like that to help you develop as an NFL player, but also as a great human being, a great husband, a great father, and that is just something I want.
"LSU kind of speaks for itself. It’s a winning program. They do everything to develop linemen perfectly, so that’s good and they check all the boxes.”
But it's ultimately Beamer and Co. that win out for the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in America after committing to the Gamecocks over LSU, Tennessee, Ohio State and Clemson.
LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class currently ranks in the Top-10 with multiple commitments in the mix - including four offensive line pledges as it stands.
- Brysten Martinez: No. 1 OL in Louisiana (4-star, Top-200 prospect)
- Emanuel Tucker: No. 1 OT in Mississippi (4-star, Top-250 prospect)
- Bryson Cooley: No. 2 OT in Mississippi
- Jalan Chapman: Coveted Louisiana IOL
Now, all focus shifts towards keeping the 2026 Recruiting Class intact heading into the fall
