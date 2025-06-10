Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 1 IOL in America Set to Take Official Visit
Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher School five-star offensive lineman Darius Gray will be back in Baton Rouge this weekend for an official visit with the LSU Tigers.
Gray, the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in America, has a myriad of schools in his ear following an impressive 2024 campaign, but a few are standing out among the rest.
That includes Brian Kelly's program in the Bayou State.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder is rated as the No. 1 overall prospect in Virginia with multiple schools taking charge in his recruitment.
Gray has officially visited a handful of schools this summer and is currently on an official visit to Columbus (Ohio.) for a multi-day stay with the defending National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes.
He's checked in with a slew of schools with the LSU Tigers next on the docket.
Gray will be in Baton Rouge this weekend to soak in the scenes of Baton Rouge alongside double-digit official visitors.
It's a monstrous weekend The Boot with Gray a headliner heading into the stretch.
The blue-chipper was in Baton Rouge in March where he had the chance to talk shop with Coach Kelly, take in a Spring Camp practice and discuss what the Tigers can do for him both on and off the gridiron.
From there, LSU began trending while also securing the official visit scheduled for this weekend.
After the multi-day stay, Gray departed Louisiana with the Bayou Bengals a "front-runner" for his services, according to On3 Sports' Steve Wiltfong.
The LSU Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks remain the pair of heavy-hitters in his recruitment with Kelly's program set to battle down the stretch for the priority target.
Tigers Trending for a Fellow Top Offensive Lineman: Emanuel Tucker
New Albany (Miss.) four-star offensive lineman Emanuel Tucker is fresh off an official visit to Baton Rouge for a check-in with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Tucker, the No. 1 rated offensive lineman in Mississippi, took in a multi-day stay with the Bayou Bengals to soak in the scenes of campus.
The 6-foot-7, 285-pounder recently backed off of a commitment to the Mississippi State Bulldogs and has quickly hit the recruiting scene.
Tucker has officially visited the Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers in June with both Southeastern Conference schools battling for his pledge.
“It was great,” Tucker told On3 Sports about his time at Ole Miss. “My favorite thing was how they ran their offense. It’s something I’m really interested in and would love to be a part of.”
But it's the LSU Tigers that are gaining momentum for Tucker where he will reveal a commitment decision this Friday, June 13. He will choose between LSU and Ole Miss.
