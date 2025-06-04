Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 1 Louisiana Prospect Set to Visit SEC Rival
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown took an official visit to Miami last weekend with the Hurricanes hosting the Louisiana native for a multi-day stay.
Brown, the No. 1 athlete in America, has proven to be a two-way star during his prep career while showcasing his game on both sides of the ball in the trenches.
After catapulting his status to the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America, Brown has elected to make the move to the defensive side of the ball for college.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder is navigating his recruitment process with the LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, Miami Hurricanes and Texas Longhorns battling it out for his services.
The USC Trojans also remain in the mix for his services after landing a visit from Brown during the spring.
Brown has revealed the four official visits he's set to take this summer with the LSU Tigers securing one of their own.
The Schedule:
•Miami: May 30-June 1
•Texas Longhorns: June 6-8
•Texas A&M: June 13-15
•LSU: June 20-22
But it was the Miami Hurricanes and Mario Cristobal getting a crack at Brown this past weekend with the program knocking it out of the park on visit No. 1 of his process.
Heading into the summer, it was the LSU Tigers setting the pace in Brown's recruitment.
“LSU is a little above A&M at No. 1. Florida State and Miami are tied after those two at the top,” he told On3 Sports.
“It is really those four schools,” he added. “It really came down to me deciding to play defensive line in college. A lot of schools wanted to play offensive line, but those four schools were the ones recruiting me the hardest as a defensive lineman.”
But the Miami Hurricanes left an impression on Brown following an official visit to Coral Gables last weekend. Cristobal and Co. are turning up the heat.
Now, Brown will head to Austin (Tex.) this weekend with Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns set to make a move in his process.
The No. 1 prospect in Louisiana will head to the Lone Star State on Friday to begin a multi-day stay with the Longhorns.
LSU will receive the final visit of Brown's process where he's set to take a multi-day stay with the Bayou Bengals during the weekend of June 20.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.