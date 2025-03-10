Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 1 Quarterback in America Set to Visit Michigan
Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham School five-star quarterback, Elijah Haven, is in the midst of a critical offseason prior to what is expected to be a monstrous junior campaign with his prep squad.
Haven, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has the attention of the "Who's Who" on the college football scene.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder already attains the ideal frame of an SEC signal-caller despite recently wrapping up his sophomore season in December.
Haven was named the MaxPreps National Sophomore Football Player of the Year after accounting for over 4,000 yards of total offense and 58 total touchdowns last season while leading Dunham to a 14-1 record and an appearance in the Division III Select state title game.
The dynamic quarterback completed 206 of his 324 passing attempts (63.6%) while tossing for 3,137 yards and 37 touchdowns with only seven interceptions.
On the ground, he showcased his dual-threat ability with 937 rushing yards on 170 carries for 21 touchdowns.
It's no secret Haven's name is on the map at the helm of the Dunham program after accumulating 4,074 yards of total offense and 58 touchdowns as just a sophomore for his prep squad.
He ranks as the No. 1 overall player, according to 247Sports, and the No. 2 overall player, according to Rivals.
Haven is a consensus five-star signal-caller in the 2027 Recruiting Class with Rivals most recently chiming in on his process and outlook as a recruit.
Rivals' Adam Gorney's Take: "Elijah Haven has everything top college coaches and NFL decision-makers look for in a quarterback from intelligence to accuracy to arm strength to decision-making and beyond. In many ways, Haven has some uncanny similarities to former five-star quarterback Jameis Winston, but Haven might be even a little more athletic.
"His stats might be a little muted – he threw for 1,847 yards with 27 touchdowns and ran for 429 yards and 12 more scores – but the Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham standout only threw 191 passes all season. Dunham had more rushing attempts than throws even with an elite talent like Haven leading the way."
But the main takeaway from Rivals' update on Haven is what's happening behind-the-scenes in his recruitment. Gorney believes the LSU Tigers sit atop others in his process.
"LSU definitely leads in his recruitment," the Rivals Recruiting Director said.
But it isn't stopping the top programs in America from reaching out to the crowned jewel of the 2027 cycle.
LSU, Alabama, Michigan and Ole Miss, among others, have begun turning up the heat for the prized Louisiana signal-caller.
Now, he's set a visit to Ann Arbor to visit the Michigan Wolverines this offseason with Haven ready to see what the top schools have to offer, according to On3 Sports' EJ Holland.
Michigan has already proven they are willing to shell out the dollars for the top talent in America after successfully flipping former LSU commit Bryce Underwood.
Underwood, the No. 1 overall player in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, reportedly received a NIL package from Michigan north of $10 million upon flipping from the Tigers to the Wolverines.
For LSU, Brian Kelly's program certainly has the edge given they're the hometown school, but they will be fending of a myriad of top schools before it's all said and done.
Haven is the No. 1 player on LSU's 2027 Big Board at the quarterback position with the program continuing to roll out the red carpet as they battle for his services.
