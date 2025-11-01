Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 1 Wide Receiver in America Visits Texas Longhorns
New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal is at the top of the LSU Tigers' board in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as he cruises up the recruiting rankings.
Royal, the No. 1 wide receiver in America, is in the midst of a strong junior campagn in the Bayou State with schools from coast-to-coast entering the race in his recruitment.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has earned offers from the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks, Florida State Seminoles, and Tennessee Volunteers, among several others, across the last few months.
For the LSU Tigers, the program has come out the gates hot for Royal with the hometown school pushing the right buttons, but others are also intensifying their pursuits.
“The thing that fires me up is LSU is always knowing they produce good wide receivers so it’s a blessing to be wanted to be a part of that legacy,” Royal told Rivals.
“The thing that makes them a potential fit is the way the love to take 1-on-1 with their receivers.”
Royal has visited Baton Rouge on multiple occasions this fall with the program beginning to pick up steam in his process, but it's set to be a heavyweight battle to land the No. 1 receiver in America.
Along with LSU, it's the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, and Texas Longhorns, among others, are fighting for his services.
On Saturday, Royal traveled to the Lone Star State for Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns' Week 10 matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
It's a significant development with the Longhorns, Florida Gators, Ole Miss Rebels, and Oregon Ducks, among others, making their presence felt.
LSU landed the No. 2 rated quarterback in Louisiana, Peyton Houston, as the first commitment in the 2027 class last month.
Now, it's full steam ahead on surrounding him with the right talent where Royal has emerged as the top wide receiver target for the LSU Tigers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.
As he works through his junior season with the Brother Martin Crusaders, Royal is once again making a statement against Louisiana's top talent.
