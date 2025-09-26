Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 1 WR in Louisiana Locks In Visit With SEC Rival
New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal will hit the road to Oxford (Miss.) on Saturday to take an unofficial visit with the Ole Miss Rebels for their matchup against No. 4 LSU.
Royal, the No. 2 rated wideout in America, has emerged as a priority target for both the Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers as his recruitment heats up this fall.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has earned offers from the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, Miami Hurricanes, Michigan Wolverines, Florida State Seminoles, and Tennessee Volunteers, among several others, as his rise continues.
Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain a program that has come out the gates hot for Royal with the hometown school pushing the right buttons.
Royal was back in Baton Rouge on Sept. 13 for the Bayou Bengals' Week 3 matchup against the Florida Gators.
“The thing that fires me up is LSU is always knowing they produce good wide receivers so it’s a blessing to be wanted to be a part of that legacy,” Royal told Rivals.
“The thing that makes them a potential fit is the way the love to take 1-on-1 with their receivers.”
But he's making his rounds to programs on his radar.
Royal first took took an LSU visit in Week 3 of the college football season prior to making his way to Coral Gables (Fla.) for a visit with the Miami Hurricanes in Week 4 last Saturday.
Royal hopped on a flight and made his way to the Sunshine State to see the Miami Hurricanes take down the Florida Gators at home alongside a myriad of top prospects.
Now, after LSU and Miami visits, Royal will be on the road once again in Week 5.
The No. 2 rated wide receiver in America will be in Oxford (Miss.) this weekend on an unofficial visit with the Ole Miss Rebels for their matchup against the LSU Tigers, he revealed via social media this week.
No. 4 LSU and No. 13 Ole Miss will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with a sellout crowd expected in the Magnolia State.
