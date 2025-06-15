Five-Star LSU Football Target Receives Prediction to Land With ACC Program
Sarasota (Fla.) Booker five-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon remains a priority target for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Kennon, the No. 2 rated corner in the rising-senior class, has the LSU Tigers among his top contenders alongside Florida, Georgia, Oregon, Miami and Florida State.
The he 6-foot-1, 175-pounder out of the Sunshine State is in the midst of a critical official visit schedule this offseason with the Bayou Bengals on the docket to receive one of their own.
Kennon has checked in with the Florida Gators, Miami Hurricanes and Georgia Bulldogs this offseason for multi-day stays.
This weekend, the five-star is in Tallahassee on an official visit with Florida State (June 13) and has the LSU Tigers (June 20) currently on the schedule to round out his official visit process.
“I feel like all the Florida schools are in the race for first,” Kennon told On3 Sports after his Gators visit.
“That’s how I’m feeling. Coming here, catching a vibe, and feeling everything Florida has to offer is big. It’s making it a hard decision.”
But the Florida State Seminoles are beginning to separate themselves from the pack for the talented defensive back.
Kennon received multiple crystal ball predictions in favor of Mike Norvell and the Seminoles following an official visit this weekend.
The No. 2 rated cornerback in America will announce a commitment to the program of his choosing on July 6, according to On3 Sports.
Kennon handled business at a recent Overtime OT7 event where On3 Sports broke down his impressive weekend.
On3 Sports Take: “Kennon turned things up on Day 2 after a relative slow start to the weekend. Kennon was stellar in a best-on-best matchup against Georgia four-star wide receiver commit Vance Spafford on Sunday,” according to On3 National Scout Cody Bellaire.
“Kennon had multiple pass breakups and showed the ability to carry Spafford vertically, an impressive feat given the wideout’s well-known speed. Kennon saved his biggest play for the end of the game, coming down with a pick-six, taking advantage of a miscommunication between the quarterback and receiver.
"The ball skills, functional athleticism, and playmaking ability stood out as the top 50 prospect effectively took over a game with a ton of top prospects.”
