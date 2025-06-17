Five-Star LSU Football Target, Top-Five EDGE Predicted to Land With SEC Rival
Pensacola Catholic (Fla.) four-star EDGE Trenton Henderson continues navigating a rigorous recruiting process with multiple Southeastern Conference schools intensifying their pursuit.
Henderson, one of the top edge rushers in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has the LSU Tigers firmly in the mix for his services following an official visit to Baton Rouge in June.
The 6-foot-4-225-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Florida Gators and Auburn Tigers, but it's one SEC program that's beginning to make noise.
After coming off of a big-time junior campaign where Henderson logged 58 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery, he's burst on the scene.
LSU "set the standard" in his official visit process and was "emerging" as a school to beat, according to On3 Sports, but now Billy Napier's Florida Gators are surging.
After a multi-day stay in Gainesville (Fla.), Henderson is now trending towards the Southeastern Conference program. He has cancelled his upcoming visit to see the USC Trojans.
The crystal ball predictions are rolling in for the Sunshine State defensive prospect to remain in Florida for his college career.
What will Henderson provide the program of his choosing?
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Sprouting linebacker that can get after the quarterback as he comes screaming around the corner. Size has not been third-party verified, but is believed to be over 6-foot-4 and tipping the scales right around 225 pounds.
"Took a major step forward between sophomore and junior seasons – evoking much more confidence and physicality. Future could very well be in an on-ball role as a two-point edge rusher in an 3-4 look, but is rather comfortable dropping into space and has the chase speed to make stops outside the hashes, which suggests that he could also trigger from an off-ball perch.
"Ability to transition from speed to power is extremely encouraging at this stage. Same with the play recognition. Overall, should be viewed as a potential multi-year impact defender at the Power Four level given how he bends and moves at his size."
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.