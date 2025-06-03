Five-Star LSU Football Target, Top-Five Wide Receiver Set to Visit Big Ten Program
Miami (Fla.) Northwestern five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell is fresh off of an official visit to Baton Rouge this past weekend after checking in with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Russell, the No. 3 rated wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, continues his meteoric rise with the "Who's Who" of college football extending offers his way.
The Sunshine State native has hauled in scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators and North Carolina Tar Heels, among several others.
Now, Russell has locked in his finalists with LSU joining Miami, Oregon, Michigan, Florida, North Carolina, Florida State and Syracuse.
The 6-foot-6, 190-pounder will navigate a critical offseason of official visits with multiple contenders in his process.
Russell has now officially visited the Florida Gators and LSU Tigers with the pair of SEC programs swinging for the fences in his process.
But the Oregon Ducks are also a heavy-hitter for the Florida wideout where he is now set to take a multi-day trip to Eugene for an official visit this weekend.
Dan Lanning and Co. have proven to be a force in the new era of recruiting with NIL taking college football by storm.
For Russell, the five-star wideout will likely have a hefty price tag attached for the program of his choice.
It's a significant development in the "Russell Sweepstakes" as his process ramps up this offseason.
For the LSU Tigers, the program has a trio of top wideouts currently committed to the program as they retool the receiver room in Baton Rouge.
Tristen Keys: No. 1 WR in America
Kelly and the LSU Tigers gained a commitment from Keys, the top-ranked wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, after revealing a decision in March.
The coveted prospect is coming off of an impressive junior campaign where led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
Keys is rated as the No. 1 wide receiver and a consensus five-star prospect with LSU locking down the program-changing recruit.
Jabari Mack: No. 1 WR in Louisiana
Mack, the No. 1 rated wideout in Louisiana, is ranked as a Top-10 receiver in America with Kelly's crew winning out for his services.
LSU earned the pledge over the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas A&M Aggies after going public with a commitment decision this spring.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder remains one of the most sought-after prospects in America with the Bayou Bengals landing the pledge.
Kenny Darby: 4-star Wide Receiver
Darby is fresh off of a junior campaign where he landed on the 5A All-State team after logging 100 receptions for 1,764 yards and 24 scores. One of the most prolific receivers in Louisiana, Darby is a player the program remains high on heading into his senior season.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder is a speedy, twitchy wideout that burst on the scene in 2024 with LSU extending an offer. Darby wasted no time in pledging to the program.
Darby is rated as the No. 7 overall prospect in Louisiana and the No. 2 wide receiver.
