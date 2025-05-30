Five-Star LSU Football Wide Receiver Target Sets Commitment Date, Labels Finalists
Opa Locka (Fla.) Northwestern five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell is down to eight schools and has locked in a commitment date for this summer, he announced via social media on Thursday.
Russell, the No. 3 rated wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has reeled in offers from a myriad of schools during his time on the prep scene.
The Sunshine State native has hauled in scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators and North Carolina Tar Heels, among several others.
Now, Russell has locked in his finalists with LSU joining Miami, Oregon, Michigan, Florida, North Carolina, Florida State and Syracuse.
The 6-foot-6, 190-pounder will navigate a critical offseason off official visits with multiple contenders in his process.
He officially visited the Florida Gators this month with several other trips planned.
Next up, a visit to the LSU Tigers this weekend for a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge alongside multiple Top-100 prospects in the 2026 cycle.
It's a critical visit for the Bayou Bengals where they willl look to make a statement in his process with a commitment date locked in.
Russell will choose between his eight finalists on July 5th, he announced on Thursday.
This weekend, the five-star wideout will be accompanied by one of the top prospects in the Lone Star State for an official visit at the receiver position.
Meet the Visitor: Jalen Lott
Lucas (Tex.) Panther Creek four-star athlete Jalen Lott will be in Baton Rouge this weekend to begin a multi-day stay with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers for an official visit.
Lott, the No. 2 rated athlete in America, has made a name for himself in Texas with multiple programs taking an interest in the fast-rising prospect.
Now, the 6-foot, 170-pounder has become a household name with a myriad of schools reaching out to the coveted two-way star.
That includes the LSU Tigers with the program set to bring Lott to town as they intensify their pursuit.
Kelly's crew has made Lott a priority with the wide receiver room becoming a unit the program is looking to retool via the 2026 Recruiting Class.
The two-way athlete has thrived as a wideout with his soft hands giving teams fits in the Lone Star State.
But Lott could be a challenge down the stretch of his recruitment with the Texas Longhorns and Oregon Ducks making noise.
The elite-level wideout recently took a trip to Oregon where he soaked in the scenes of what Eugene has to offer.
Then, the predictions came rolling in for Lott to land in the Ducks' 2026 class.
But the talented wideout is keeping his options open after trimming his list to 10 schools in April.
Lott is now down to the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Florida Gators, Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, USC Trojans and Miami Hurricanes.
Fast forward to this weekend and he will be in Baton Rouge to begin a visit to the Bayou State to see what the LSU Tigers can offer.
