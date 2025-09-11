Five-Star Oregon Ducks Commit Visiting LSU Football for Florida Gators Matchup
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue recruiting Baltimore (Md.) Georgetown Prep five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho despite a commitment to the Oregon Ducks.
The No. 2 rated offensive tackle in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle chose the Ducks over the likes of the LSU Tigers, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Auburn Tigers, among several others.
Despite a pledge to Dan Lanning and the Ducks, the 6-foot-7, 350-pounder has the "Who's Who" of college football keeping tabs heading into his senior campaign.
But it's Lanning and Co. that will be the school to beat until the Early Signing Period in December.
“I feel like you know, I've been on all these campuses, Oregon really just felt right. Oregon had the best people, the best like-minded people, the opportunity for me to play early was huge there," Iheanacho said following his pledge.
"They just had Josh Conerly [selected] in the first round, so that was big. I feel like going all the way out there is going to be tough, but it's going to be worth it, man."
The LSU Tigers remain a program in pursuit of the top-five overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Iheanacho expected in Baton Rouge this weekend on an unofficial visit, according to multiple reports.
Kelly and Co. are eyeing multiple "flip targets" with Iheanacho a priority heading into the weekend.
“I can see myself there,” Iheanacho told On3 Sports prior to his Oregon commitment. “I want to be objective on every visit, but this visit really helped LSU. LSU is right there with Oregon after this visit. It is a great place.”
It's a significant development for Iheanacho where he has taken multiple trips to Baton Rouge in 2025 with LSU now set to have him back in town for the program's SEC matchup against the Florida Gators.
The Rivals Evaluation: "Immanuel Iheanacho impresses on and off the field. He said he prides himself on success in the classroom and his 6 a.m. workouts in the weight room, where he can easily be seen on social media deadlifting 500-plus pounds.
"He's also known to dominate on the basketball court. Iheanacho led Georgetown Prep to an 8-2 record in 2023 while earning first-team all-league honors. He was also the only underclassman to earn first-team all-state honors in 2023. He's one of those guys you want on your team," Georgetown Prep coach Dan Paro said. "He's the complete package."
