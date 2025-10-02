Former Arkansas Razorbacks Commit, LSU Football Target Predicted to SEC Rival
Theodore (Ala.) four-star linebacker JJ Bush reopened his recruitment on Monday following the news of Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman being relieved of his duties in Fayetteville.
The No. 1 rated linebacker in Alabama pledged to the Razorbacks program over the LSU Tigers in July after going public with a decision, but with a coaching change in Arkansas, he's back on the market.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder has received a myriad of offers across his prep career with LSU, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Miami, Missouri, and Cincinnati, among others, entering the race.
“Coach Blake Baker is my guy at LSU,” Bush told Rivals. “He’s just being himself and we have a great relationship. They’re known for winning, and I want to win.
"It’s LSU — it’s a great culture. I’ll be back there Sept. 13 for the Florida game.”
Despite a commitment to the Arkansas Razorbacks over the last few months, a pair of Southeastern Conference schools have kept tabs on Bush.
LSU and Mississippi State are the two programs that remained in direct contact with Bush where the Bulldogs also hosted the coveted linebacker this fall.
“I’m visiting there this weekend for the Arizona State game. I’ve been there four or five times, so I know what it is like,” Bush previously told Rivals.
“They really got back on me after I committed to Arkansas, and my interest in them is still there. I talk with Coach Hutzler, Coach Williams, and Coach Lebby a lot. Coach Hutzler is known for developing players and winning.”
Now, it's the Bulldogs that are trending for the Alabama native with Rivals' Sam Spiegelman logging a prediction in favor of Mississippi State.
With Bush back on the market, the Mississippi State Bulldogs have prioritized the four-star prospect as a critical component to the 2026 Recruiting Cycle. Now, the program will look to seal the deal.
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Run-and-hit linebacker with an exceptional athletic profile. Began prep career playing safety before moving into the box. Displays outstanding range for a second-level defender as he’s quick to change his heading and will find ways to go through or around obstacles.
"Embraces contact and is a spirited face-up tackler that wants to strike ball carriers. Has gotten on-ball looks in passing situations and has proven to be dangerous on the blitz as he can dip and rip his way to the quarterback. Better in zone coverage than he is man coverage at this stage, but has the speed and length to in theory shadow attached or detached weapons.
"Must enhance his read-and-diagnose skills as he lacks the desired field vision while embracing the weight room, but has a chance to emerge as an impact player for a Power Four program with his frame, physicality and overall energy. Should be a regular on special team units."
