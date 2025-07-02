Georgia Bulldogs Trending for Prized LSU Football, Penn State Nittany Lions Target
Mansfield (Ohio) Lexington four-star tight end Brayden Fogle is down to the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs and Penn State Nittany Lions with a commitment date penciled in for this week.
Fogle, a Top-10 tight end in America, has Brian Kelly's program firmly in the mix as he evaluates the contenders in his process.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder will reveal a decision on July 4 with the trio of powerhouse programs battling down the stretch as he locks in on making a decision in the next 48 hours.
Fogle is a Top-150 overall prospect in America with the Tigers making an impression on the talented pass catcher during his official in the Bayou State this month.
The atmosphere stood out to Fogle with the program making a "major impact" on his process.
“The environment in Baton Rouge this weekend was electric,” Fogle told On3 Sports. “From the moment I got on campus, you could feel how much LSU football means to the community. The energy from the coaches, the players, and the fans stood out in a big way.
"What continues to excite me about this opportunity with the Tigers is how dedicated everyone is to building something great. The vision Coach Kelly has, the culture, the development, it all stands out. Coach Atkins made sure he treated me and my family well thats meant a lot as well.”
Fogle also took official visits to Penn State and Georgia this offseason as he evaluated the contenders in his process.
The conversations with the Nittany Lions' staff set the pace for the program in his recruitment.
"I had my meeting with Coach Howle and the offensive staff. We looked at everything I’ve done and saw some of the stuff that they do,” Fogle told On3 Sports of Penn State.
“That was pretty cool. I had a meeting with Coach (James) Franklin, too. I really like Coach Franklin. You can tell he’s a genuine person. He’s intense, but you can tell he really loves his players beyond just a football standpoint.”
But it's the Georgia Bulldogs that are picking up steam less than two days away from Fogle going public with a commitment decision.
Smart and Co. have received a prediction to land Fogle via Rivals' Chad Simmons and Greg Smith.
“I know a lot about Georgia, so this visit just reinforced a lot of what I already knew about what they want in players and expect out of their players and the standard that Kirby has and everyone in that building has for the university and team,” Fogle told On3 Sports.
“It was just a more in-depth look at that from a player’s standpoint.”
Fogle will reveal a decision on July 4 as LSU, Georgia and Penn State battle it out with the Bulldogs beginning to separate from the pack down the stretch.
