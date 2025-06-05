Highly-Touted EDGE Lists Finalists: LSU Football, Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M
Temple (Tex.) four-star edge rusher Jamarion Carlton has locked in his five finalists with a commitment date now set as his recruitment process heats up this summer.
Carlton, the No. 3 rated EDGE in America, has earned scholarships from a number of the top college programs in the nation with LSU, Texas and Texas A&M, among others, looking to earn his pledge.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder is the No. 4 overall prospect in the Lone Star State heading into his senior campaign and is ready to wrap up his recruitment process this summer.
During his junior campaign in 2024, Carlton recorded 57 tackles, five sacks, 11 tackles for loss, three pass break ups and a forced fumble.
In February, Carlton solidified his Top-6 schools with LSU making the cut alongside Texas, SMU, Baylor, Texas A&M and USC.
Now, he's down to five schools with the LSU Tigers sitting alongside the Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech Red Raiders and Baylor Bears rounding out the list.
Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals hosted Carlton on an official visit last weekend for a multi-day stay in the Baton Rouge.
“They have a reputation with defensive linemen. LSU is a winning school, they push each other and I like coach Kevin Peoples a lot," Carlton told On3 Sports.
"He is a good guy and I am looking forward to getting out there to spend time with him and coach Brian Kelly.”
But as his recruiting process ramps up this offseason with "official visit season" in full swing, it's the Texas A&M Aggies that are also looking to separate themselves from the pack.
Carlton will commit to the program of his choice on July 10 with the LSU Tigers a finalist for his services alongside multiple Texas programs.
“Outside of the relationships, playing early will be a factor in my commitment,” Carlton told On3 Sports.. “That feeling on campus is important for me too. Feeling comfortable and making sure everything fits me is what I am looking for on the visits and when I make my decision.”
More LSU News:
LSU Target, Top-Five Quarterback in America Earns Coveted Elite 11 Invite
LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier Turning Heads This Offseason, Expectations Rising
LSU's Joe Sloan Comments on One Wide Receiver to Keep Tabs on in 2025
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.