Lane Kiffin Eyeing Historic Finish to LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Portal Class

The LSU Tigers have assembled the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America this offseason with Lane Kiffin and Co. dominating the free agent market with multiple splash additions.

Once the program inked Sam Leavitt, the No. 1 overall player in the portal this cycle, there was a domino effect where LSU has now signed seven Top-100 prospects in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

There are championship expectations in Baton Rouge, and with Kiffin now at the helm, this program is built for competing at the highest level year in and year out.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

LSU has the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class, but remain on the prowl for more splash additions as the program intensifies its pursuit for two of the top players available.

Trend Meter: LSU Pushing for Top-5 Transfers

No. 1: OL Jordan Seaton - Colorado Buffaloes

Seaton checks in as the No. 1 offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal market and is coming off of visits to the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes last week.

From there, the No. 4 overall transfer in the market boarded a flight and made his way to Baton Rouge for a multi-day stay with the LSU Tigers gaining momentum in their pursuit.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder arrived in Boulder as a true freshman in 2024 with Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes immediately tossing him in the mix where he started all 13 games in year one - earning Freshman All-America honors across his first season with the program.

The coveted prospect was the highest-graded true freshman offensive tackle in pass protection with at least 100 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus - as he emerged as one of the top players in the Big 12 as a youngster.

He didn’t allow a sack in 11 of his first 13 games where Seaton then carried momentum into his sophomore campaign where he boasted a 91.4 grade through the first month of the season, per PFF.

Now, LSU is looking to add the cherry on top to an elite Transfer Portal haul with the Bayou Bengals gaining momentum in landing the No. 1 offensive lineman in the market.

No. 2: EDGE Princewill Umanmielen - Ole Miss Rebels

Umanmielen would emerge as the No. 1 defensive prospect in the NCAA Transfer Portal after revealing intentions of entering last Thursday night, but is yet officially be in the database.

According to CBS Sports' Chris Hummer, Ole Miss is contesting his entry.

"Ole Miss is contesting the portal entry of standout edge Princewill Umanmielen as a result of him recently signing a new contract with the Rebels," Hummer wrote.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Texas native joined the Ole Miss program last offseason after starting his career with the Nebraska Cornhuskers across a two-year stint in Lincoln.

Once Umanmielen arrived in Oxford, he took his game to the next level where he is fresh off of a strong junior campaign - logging 45 total tackles while also tallying a strong 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two pass breakups and an interception on the season.

The Ole Miss Rebels defender, according to 247Sports, will check in as the No. 5 overall player in the NCAA Transfer Portal and the No. 1 EDGE in the market, once he is officially in.

As soon as Umanmielen revealed intentions of entering the Transfer Portal, Kiffin and the LSU Tigers were the school that was linked to the coveted defensive weapon.

Now, as the clock ticks on Umanmielen, it's about his name officially entering the database where the Bayou Bengals would then emerge as the school to watch.

