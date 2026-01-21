Lane Kiffin Goes All-In as LSU Football Chases No. 1 Transfer Portal OT Jordan Seaton

Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton left Baton Rouge on Tuesday following a visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers where he remains unsigned amid a rigorous recruitment process.

Seaton checks in as the No. 1 available player in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, and Miami Hurricanes in pursuit of the elite offensive tackle.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder is fresh off of visits to Starkville, South Beach, and Baton Rouge where he made his rounds with Mississippi State, Miami, and LSU, but is yet to check-in with the Oregon staff as the program intensifies its pursuit behind the scenes.

LSU is the program that is riding the momentum for Seaton after a productive mulit-day stay in Baton Rouge where he had time to talk with Kiffin, soak in the scenes of Tiger Stadium, and tour the city across his time in the Bayou State.

Following his Mississippi State and Miami trips, LSU knew the program would have to roll out the red carpet and then some to pique Seaton's interest amid a strenuous battle for his services.

Kiffin and Co. did just that with sources maintaining that Seaton was impressed with what LSU has to offer.

Courtesy of Jordan Seaton's Instagram.

But the No. 1 offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal made the move to depart Baton Rouge unsigned as LSU still remains in a battle without an official deal in place.

Fast forward to Tuesday evening and Kiffin made a last-ditch effort in his push for the "missing piece" to the program's roster after presumably flying to Atlanta to visit with Seaton's camp once again.

According to multiple reports, and social media evidence from Kiffin himself, the LSU shot-caller hopped on a private flight from Baton Rouge to the Peach State in an effort to get Seaton's attention - as he continues pulling out the stops.

It's a familiar approach for Kiffin. He did the same thing with Sam Leavitt, the No. 1 player in the NCAA Transfer Portal, when he flew up to Knoxville to meet with Leavitt's camp in between his Tennessee and Miami visits.

From there, the rest is history with the LSU Tigers landing Leavitt's services roughly 72 hours later as the crown jewel of the program's No. 1 ranked Transfer Portal Class.

NEW: Jordan Seaton left his LSU visit without signing. Seaton’s uncle posted on his IG story from Atlanta Tuesday afternoon.



Lane Kiffin took the MMR plane to Atlanta Tuesday night, presumably to see Seaton.



This one is not over but Lane Kiffin is relentlessly pulling out all… pic.twitter.com/zeE6fdQXlT — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) January 21, 2026

Now, for Seaton, the program remains in pursuit of the elite offensive lineman as Kiffin and Co. keep a foot on the gas.

Following a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge, the red carpet treatment, and a private flight from Kiffin where he presumably met with Seaton's camp one last time, all eyes are on the Colorado transfer as he mulls over his options.

Will LSU get the top remaining player to join the program's portal haul? Can Dan Lanning and the Ducks get him over the finish line despite Seaton not taking an official visit to Eugene? Or will the Miami Hurricanes pull it off in the eleventh hour?

All eyes are on Seaton with LSU having the momentum, but without a signed agreement, it remains a chase in the sweepstakes with the clock ticking until decision time.

More LSU News:

LSU Football's Transfer Portal Class Skyrockets To The Top After Sam Leavitt Decision

LSU Football's Transfer Portal Departures Quickly Finding New Schools Amid Rebuild

LSU Football Officially Signs No. 1 Transfer Quarterback Sam Leavitt to Portal Class

Join the Community: