LSU Football Secures Visit From Coveted SEC Transfer Defensive Back Amid Battle

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers remain active in the NCAA Transfer Portal market with the program in pursuit of multiple highly-touted players.

Once the window officially opened on Jan. 2, the Bayou Bengals were linked to America's top talent with LSU hosting the No. 1 EDGE in the market, Penn State's Chaz Coleman.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound true freshman signed with the Penn State Nittany Lions as a headliner in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, but following a coaching change, Coleman opted to enter the portal where he now comes in as the No. 1 EDGE available.

The Ohio native was linked to the Ohio State Buckeyes once his name was in the market, but there's been a sudden shift, according to On3 Sports' Steve Wiltfong.

"The No. 2 player overall Chaz Coleman - from Penn State - an Ohio native. The Buckeyes were the first program mentioned and they're in strong talks with the Chaz Coleman camp early in this transfer portal cycle," Wiltfong said.

"But sounds like it's LSU and Tennessee that are the programs emerging as the price tag continues going up for Chaz Coleman in the initial discussions for his signature."

Coleman made his way to town on Friday, according to 104.5 ESPN, and remained in town through Saturday.

But the LSU Tigers continue the program's pursuit of the top talent in the Transfer Portal with a new target emerging: Florida Gators defensive back Jordan Castell.

The experienced safety has plenty of SEC experience across his three seasons in Gainesville where he was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team as well as a Freshman All-American by ESPN in 2023.

The Sunshine State native has been one of Florida's key contributors on defense after recording 168 tackles, 12 pass deflections, three interceptions, and one sack across three seasons after starting in 34 consecutive games for the Gators.

Georgia Bulldogs running back Cash Jones (32) rushes for yards against Florida Gators defensive back Jordan Castell (14) during the second quarter of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia held off Florida 24-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, he's eyeing a visit to LSU with a schedule being revealed on Saturday night, according to Rivals:

Ole Miss: January 4

Kentucky: January 5

LSU: January 8

LSU is in the market for multiple defensive weapons with secondary coach Corey Raymond looking to intensify his pursuit for the talented Florida transfer after locking in his final visit as the trio of SEC schools battle it out.

