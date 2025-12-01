Lane Kiffin Meets With LSU Football's Top Commit, No. 1 Prospect in America
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin is wasting no time in hitting the recruiting trail after meeting with the No. 1 prospect in America, Lamar Brown, roughly an hour after landing in Baton Rouge.
LSU officials organized two planes to go up to Oxford on Sunday to pick up Kiffin and his family where he arrived in Louisiana this evening.
After making the move from Ole Miss to LSU on Sunday, Kiffin has already begun his duties as the new decision-maker in Baton Rouge after an in-person meeting with the program's top-ranked commit in the 2026 Recruiting Class.
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in July with the hometown program securing his services after beating out multiple heavy-hitters.
Brown, the top-ranked athlete in America, made the decision pledge to to the LSU Tigers in July with the Bayou Bengals securing the No. 1 rated athlete in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said after his commitment.
"Frank Wilson - He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
For the 6-foot-3, 285-pounder out of the the Bayou State, it ultimately became a battle between the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies down the stretch with the hometown school winning out.
Following the news of Brian Kelly being relieved of his duties in Baton Rouge, there was buzz that Brown could flip his commitment elsewhere with the Texas A&M Aggies upping the ante.
But Brown has since silenced the flip buzz where he's reaffirmed his commitment to the LSU Tigers - now meeting with new head coach Lane Kiffin in the LSU Football Operations Building Sunday evening.
Kiffin is the new man in charge for the LSU Tigers where he's set to lead the program into a new era in Baton Rouge.
“I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to lead the storied LSU Football program,” Kiffin said. “From national championships to iconic players, LSU is synonymous with excellence and is among the most powerful brands in all of sports.
"I’m grateful to President Rousse, Verge Ausberry and LSU’s leadership for placing their faith in me to lead this program.
"Our staff will recruit the very best student-athletes in the country – starting at home in the state of Louisiana – and will work tirelessly every day to bring championships that the LSU fans deserve. Geaux Tigers!”
More LSU News:
Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban Evaluate Lane Kiffin's Decision Amid LSU Football Push
Lane Kiffin 'Trending Toward Ending Up at LSU' As Tigers Pursue Coveted Head Coach
No. 1 Wide Receiver in Louisiana, LSU Football Commit Remains Locked in With Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.