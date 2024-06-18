LOOK: No. 1 Quarterback in America Shares Update Following LSU Visit
The LSU football staff continues dominating the recruiting trail in the quarterback market after landing the nation's top signal-caller in the 2025 cycle: Bryce Underwood.
Underwood revealed his commitment to LSU on Jan. 6 with the Tigers reaping the benefits of securing his services.
Now, Joe Sloan and Co. have their sights set on the 2026 cycle after welcoming a trio of coveted signal-callers to Baton Rouge for unofficial visits last week.
LSU has dished out offers to Faizon Brandon (No. 1 QB), Dia Bell (No. 2 QB) and Brady Hart (No. 9 QB) with the 2026 quarterbacks ramping up their recruitment. Sloan offered all three of the prized prospects earlier in the year and has now gotten them back on campus once again.
For Bell and Hart, their quick trip to Baton Rouge added to the list of schools they'd be taking visits to this summer. After unofficial visits to several schools last week, both Top 10 quarterbacks revealed their decisions.
Bell announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns while Hart pledged to the Michigan Wolverines on Tuesday.
For LSU, they certainly have their quarterback of the future in Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall player in America, which makes adding a 2026 signal-caller challenging.
But Brian Kelly and the Tigers continue their pursuit.
On Friday, the No. 1 quarterback in the 2026 cycle made his way to Baton Rouge for his second trip in three months: Faizon Brandon.
Brandon, a five-star signal-caller in the 2026 class, is in the midst of a tremendous run on the recruiting trail.
The coveted North Carolina native has earned double-digit scholarships as he prepares for his junior campaign.
The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder from Greensboro (NC.) plays for Grimsley High School where he led the Whirlies to a 13-1 record as a sophomore.
Brandon shared an update following his trip to Baton Rouge:
Brandon told On3 Sports Recruiting Expert Steve Wiltfong: “I also got to talk about the development piece,” Brandon said. “They have a lot of great tools to help quarterbacks get prepared and learn very fast.”
The Tennessee Volunteers currently lead for the coveted quarterback, but LSU is certainly taking a stab at the top-ranked prospect.
Joe Sloan and Co. are getting their ducks in a row in the quarterback market. With the departure of Heisman winner Jayden Daniels, Garrett Nussmeier is set to be next in line to take over as the Tigers' starting quarterback.
From there, the Bayou Bengals will have an embarrassment of riches to work with, headlined by 5-star Bryce Underwood in the 2025 class.
Underwood, the No. 1 overall player in America, revealed his commitment to the purple in gold early in 2024.
Now, all attentions remain on Brandon in the 2026 class with the purple and gold pursuing the prized signal-caller.
