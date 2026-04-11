LSU Football Among Top Schools for Oklahoma Sooners, Alabama Crimson Tide Target

Atascocita (Tex.) three-star cornerback Trent Blaylock has narrowed his focus to eight schools with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers among the top contenders for the dynamic defensive back.

Blaylock checks in as a Top-75 rated cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs across America fighting for his commitment amid a significant offseason in his process.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, Texas Longhorns, Arkansas Razorbacks, Tennessee Volunteers, and Vanderbilt Commodores, among several others, across his prep career.

But contenders are emerging for the Lone Star State defensive back as Kiffin and Co. take a swing at the underrated prospect with a strong offer sheet.

Blaylock has trimmed his list of schools to eight with the LSU Tigers sitting alongside the Alabama Crimson Tide, Oklahoma Sooners, Tennessee Volunteers, TCU Horned Frogs, Texas Longhorns, Vanderbilt Commodores, and Florida State Seminoles.

"Blaylock plays cornerback with confidence that jumps off the screen. He has proven speed with a PR of 10.43 in the 100-meter dash. He has also reported a 4.32 40-yard dash time. The new Alabama target feels he is well rounded defensive back," TDAlabamaMagazine wrote.

“Some strengths of my games are, of course, my speed, but I feel like my best attribute is being able to play the ball in the air without panicking,” Blaylock told Touchdown Alabama. “And I feel like what separates me most is my physicality and willingness to tackle.”

LSU is casting a wide net at cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the coaching staff eyeing multiple prospects this offseason - hosting several priority targets already across the spring.

The Top Target: Joshua Dobson

Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson remains a priority for Kiffin and the LSU Tigers with the coaching staff in Baton Rouge pursuing the elite defender.

Dobson checks in as the No. 2 rated cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple Southeastern Conference schools pushing for his commitment amid a pivotal stretch in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder has seen the LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, and South Carolina Gamecocks - along with the Clemson Tigers - turn up the heat with visit season arriving across a major stretch on the college football calendar.

Now, as the offseason rolls on, LSU will look to make an impact on both defensive backs with the 2027 Recruiting Class looking to take shape.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Linebacker Breaks Down Decision to Follow Lane Kiffin From Ole Miss

LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

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