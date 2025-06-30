LSU Football and Arkansas Razorbacks Await Decision of Top Alabama Linebacker
Theodore (Ala.) four-star linebacker JJ Bush is down to a handful of schools with a commitment decision less than 48 hours away.
Bush, one of the top prospects in Alabama, has become a hot commodity on the recruiting scene with a double-digit scholarship list to back it up.
Heading into his senior campaign, Bush holds scholarships from the likes of LSU, Miami, Ole Miss, Tulane and Cincinnati, among several others.
During a critical spot in his recruitment, the Alabama native locked in four official visits with the LSU Tigers getting Bush back in Baton Rouge during the weekend of June 13 for a multi-day stay.
Bush also checked in with Missouri, Cincinnati and Arkansas during his official visit stretch with all four schools getting the highly-touted linebacker in impactful trips.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder flaunts impressive physical tools ready for the next level with the LSU Tigers making their presence felt in his recruitment.
The Bayou Bengals remain a contender down the stretch with a decision set for Wednesday, July 2.
Sources familiar with Bush's recruitment believe the LSU Tigers are the team to beat as a commitment date nears, but the Arkansas Razorbacks remain a team to monitor.
The impressive Top-20 linebacker in America and Top-15 overall prospect in Alabama remains a target to keep tabs on with defensive coordinator Blake Baker turning up the heat this offseason.
LSU has placed a focus on Bush in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, and with a decision inching closer, all eyes are on the Alabama native's decision between LSU, Arkansas and Missouri, among others.
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Run-and-hit linebacker with an exceptional athletic profile. Began prep career playing safety before moving into the box. Displays outstanding range for a second-level defender as he’s quick to change his heading and will find ways to go through or around obstacles.
"Embraces contact and is a spirited face-up tackler that wants to strike ball carriers. Has gotten on-ball looks in passing situations and has proven to be dangerous on the blitz as he can dip and rip his way to the quarterback. Better in zone coverage than he is man coverage at this stage, but has the speed and length to in theory shadow attached or detached weapons.
"Must enhance his read-and-diagnose skills as he lacks the desired field vision while embracing the weight room, but has a chance to emerge as an impact player for a Power Four program with his frame, physicality and overall energy. Should be a regular on special team units."
