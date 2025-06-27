LSU Football and Michigan Wolverines Receive Predictions to Land Five-Star Wideout
Miami (Fla.) Northwestern five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell is navigating a critical stretch in his recruitment process after taking a handful of official visits in June.
Russell, the No. 3 rated wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, continues his meteoric rise with the "Who's Who" of college football extending offers his way.
The Sunshine State native has hauled in scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines and North Carolina Tar Heels, among several others, as his process continues.
This offseason, Russell locked in his finalists with LSU joining Miami, Oregon, Michigan, Florida, North Carolina, Florida State and Syracuse.
The 6-foot-6, 190-pounder has now worked through a pivotal stretch of official visits with multiple contenders in his process.
Russell officially visited the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks and Miami Hurricanes first with the hometown program continuing to push all the right buttons.
He also took a multi-day stay to see the Florida State Seminoles and Michigan Wolverines in June to round out a strenuous stretch.
With trips to see LSU, Oregon, Miami, Florida State and Michigan, Russell has multiple contenders in his process.
But two programs are beginning to separate from the pack with the LSU Tigers being one of them.
This week, Russell is competing alongside the top talents in America where he caught up with On3 Sports to discuss his recruitment. The five-star wideout "spoke highly" of the LSU Tigers.
The Bayou Bengals are pushing all the right buttons in the Sunshine State prospect's process with the predictions rolling in for Russell to land in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class.
On3 Sports Stephen Wagner recently logged a prediction in favor of the Tigers along with other analysts beginning to chime in.
Russell also recently received a prediction to land in the Michigan Wolverines' 2026 Recruiting Class via Rivals.
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Hulking wide receiver with above-the-rim athleticism that makes him a uniquely dangerous target, especially down in the red zone. Owns more of a slender build, but has measured over 6-foot-5 multiple times and is blessed with a near 6-foot-10 wingspan.
"Isn’t exactly the most polished route runner at this stage, but creates separation with unexpected suddenness for such a longer strider. Superb body control tends to create even more of a disadvantage for defensive backs as he wins 50-50 battles with timing and positioning. Not going to outrun every tackle, but is quick to hit the gas and can make some dynamic cuts in traffic.
"Spent much of freshman and sophomore seasons repping as a run first-quarterback out of necessity before settling in as a must-look option in Year 3 for a storied Miami Northwestern program that captured a 3A championship.
"Will need to add some body armour to a rather wiry frame in hopes of improving play strength and buy into the process at the school of his choice, but should be viewed as a potential impact pass catcher for a College Football Playoff contender that can be positioned all around the field in hopes of creating mismatches. One of those good-at-everything athletes that could legitimately play two spots in college as he’s also being recruited by basketball high majors."
