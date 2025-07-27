LSU Football and Ohio State Among Early Leaders for Elite Louisiana Wide Receiver
Cecilia (La.) four-star wide receiver Braylon Calais continues his meteoric rise up the recruiting rankings after putting his name on the map as a sophomore in 2024.
Calais, the No. 2 rated wideout in Louisiana, has seen his status catapult after a stellar campaign for his prep squad last fall.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder turned heads after logging 1,059 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on 163 carries with an additional 411 receiving yards and four scores as a wideout.
Calais thrives with the ball in his hands after shining as both a running back and wideout, but he also impacts the game as a return specialist where he averaged more than 32 yards per return on the season.
LSU has built a strong relationship with Calais and wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton has his eyes on the talented Louisiana wideout.
Along with the in-state Tigers, Ryan Day and the defending National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes are intensifying their pursuit for Calais.
According to the Rivals "Recruiting Prediction Machine," the Buckeyes remain a threat early in Calais' process.
The versatile receiver has a unique combination of size, speed and athleticism that has seen his ranking skyrocket heading into his junior season in 2025.
LSU will look to fend off multiple heavy-hitters with the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas A&M Aggies, among others, entering the mix, but the relationship continues getting stronger.
The Tigers hosted Calais for an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge during the program's Spring Camp where he had an opportunity to soak in the scenes of campus.
Louisiana is home to multiple Top-100 wide receivers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Calais quickly emerging as a name to know on the program's board.
After a stellar sophomore campaign in 2024, all eyes are on the Cecilia (La.) athlete preparing for this upcoming fall.
