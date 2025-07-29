LSU Football and Oregon Ducks Battling at Top for No. 1 Available Defensive Lineman
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds will reveal a commitment decision on Saturday with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers firmly in the mix.
Geralds, a Top-10 defensive lineman in America, is down to the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes and Ole Miss Rebels with decision day near.
He's emerged as one of the top prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, and after a summer of commitments, is now the No. 1 available defensive lineman, according to Rivals.
The 6-foot-1, 270-pounder checked in with Brian Kelly's LSU program in June after taking a multi-day stay with the program.
There are ties here in favor of the LSU Tigers.
Recruiting guru, and current LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson, recruited Geralds' father during his time on staff with the Ole Miss Rebels.
Now, Wilson is looking to recruit another member of the Geralds family with an end goal of getting him to Baton Rouge.
It's set to be a heavyweight fight down the stretch for Geralds with multiple powerhouse programs turning up the heat for the Georgia prospect.
The Oregon Ducks and Michigan Wolverines are firmly in the race for Geralds with an August 2 decision date penciled in.
The five finalists of LSU, Oregon, Michigan, Ole Miss and Ohio State are in the mix, but the latest buzz has the Tigers, Ducks and Wolverines as the three programs making noise.
Geralds took official visits to his contenders this summer, but following a busy stretch, Dan Lanning's Oregon program began trending after receiving multiple predictions to add the Top-10 defensive lineman.
The Ducks are viewed as the frontrunner heading into the August 2 decision, but the LSU Tigers remain squarely in the race, a source with knowledge of Geralds' recruitment tells LSU Tigers On SI.
The relationship with Frank Wilson is a critical component along with current members of the 2026 Recruiting Class for LSU beginning to intensify their pursuit.
Five-star LSU commit Lamar Brown chimed in on social media last week to voice his thoughts on Geralds while making his recruitment pitch.
There is significant buzz for Lanning and the Ducks down the stretch, but the LSU Tigers also remain a program squarely in the mix heading into August.
LSU currently holds a Top-10 class in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with a trio of five-star defensive linemen in the haul.
- Richard Anderson: No. 2 Defensive Lineman in America
- Lamar Brown: No. 1 Athlete in America
- Trenton Henderson: No. 1 EDGE in Florida.
As decision day nears, the LSU Tigers are picking up steam in the "Geralds Sweepstakes" with the Oregon Ducks also firmly in the mix.
More LSU News:
LSU Football, Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines Trending in Recruiting
LSU Football and Notre Dame Fighting Irish Making Early Impression on Top Cornerback
No. 1 Athlete in America, Five-Star LSU Football Commit Helping Recruit Top Prospect
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.