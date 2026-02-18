Multiple Powerhouse Programs Emerging as Legit Contenders for Top LSU Football Target

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas four-star wide receiver Julius Jones Jr. recently trimmed his list of schools to eight with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers making the cut amid a pivotal offseason for the top pass-catcher.

Jones Jr. has emerged in as the No. 11 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast fighting for his commitment with official visit season inching closer on the recruiting scene.

The 5-foot-11, 160-pound Florida native has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks, and Florida Gators, among several others, across his stellar prep career with contenders now emerging.

The Sunshine State pass-catcher is down to eight schools after trimming his list of over 20 offers recently.

Jones Jr. is eyeing the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Florida State Seminoles, and Miami Hurricanes as the top contenders in his recruitment with official visits near.

Two programs are beginning to make a move for the talented wideout with Notre Dame and Oregon set to receive official visits as it currently stands where he will check-in with the programs in the coming months.

Along with Notre Dame and Oregon, the Florida Gators are also in line to receive a multi-day stay, according to Rivals.

Notre Dame 4-star legacy Julius Jones Jr., says Gators will '100 percent' get an OV. ND & Oregon are the teams to watch right now. (+)



LINK: https://t.co/E4aarOed11 pic.twitter.com/2owUfKJmIl — Gators Online (@GatorsOnline) February 17, 2026

Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish remain viewed as the favorite in Jones Jr.'s process with the legacy recruit eyeing South Bend, according to reports.

A legacy, Jones Jr.'s father played his college football career at Notre Dame as a running back from 1999 to 2003.

But Jon Sumrall and the Florida Gators are the SEC program "closer to the top" as the offseason continues with an official visit set to be lined up.

"Definitely closer to the top. They did a really good job when I was up there - showing a lot of love not just to me, but my brother as well and my family. They had a great first impression," Jones Jr. told 247Sports.

Now, as Jones Jr. navigates his recruitment process, Kiffin and the LSU Tigers will face an uphill climb for one of the top wide receivers in America.

