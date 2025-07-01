LSU Football and Texas Longhorns Await Decision of Top-Ranked Edge Rusher
Temple (Tex.) four-star edge rusher Jamarion Carlton has narrowed his focus to four schools with a commitment date locked in for July as his recruitment process winds down.
Carlton, the No. 1 defensive lineman in Texas, has received a myriad of offers during his time on the prep scene while facing the top talent in the Lone Star State.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, Baylor Bears and USC Trojans, among several others.
Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals hosted Carlton on an official visit in June for a multi-day stay in the Baton Rouge where the program began pushing all the right buttons.
“They have a reputation with defensive linemen. LSU is a winning school, they push each other and I like coach Kevin Peoples a lot," Carlton told On3 Sports prior to his official visit.
"He is a good guy and I am looking forward to getting out there to spend time with him and coach Brian Kelly.”
LSU has become a threat, but the Texas Longhorns also remain heavily in the mix as a program that could land his services.
What is Carlton looking for in a school?
“Outside of the relationships, playing early will be a factor in my commitment,” Carlton told On3 Sports. “That feeling on campus is important for me too. Feeling comfortable and making sure everything fits me is what I am looking for on the visits and when I make my decision.”
Carlton has a decision date pencilled in for July 10 with the Longhorns the favorite as the final days roll on.
