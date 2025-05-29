LSU Football, Arkansas Razorbacks Set to Host Coveted Linebacker for Massive Visits
Theodore (Ala.) four-star linebacker JJ Bush has set four official visits for the summer with the LSU Tigers set to receive one of their own.
Bush, one of the top prospects in Alabama, has reeled in offers from a myriad of programs during his time on the prep scene.
Now, heading into his senior campaign, he holds scholarships from the likes of LSU, Miami, Ole Miss, Tulane and Cincinnati, among others.
Heading into the summer, the Alabama native has locked in four visits with the LSU Tigers set to have Bush in Baton Rouge during the weekend of June 13 for a multi-day stay.
Bush will also head to Missouri this weekend, Cincinnati next weekend [June 6] and Arkansas for his final visit of the summer durring the weekend of June 20.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder flaunts impressive physical tools ready for the next level with the LSU Tigers making their presence felt in his recruitment.
The Bayou Bengals remain a contender down the stretch with multiple officials now set heading into the month of June.
LSU is also heavily in the mix for a talented defender that will join Bush in Baton Rouge this weekend.
The Priority Target: Jamarion Carlton
Temple (Tex.) four-star edge rusher Jamarion Carlton is down to six schools with a commitment date locked in as his recruitment process winds down heading into the summer months.
Carlton, the No. 3 rated EDGE in America, has reeled in offers from a myriad of college programs with LSU, Texas and Ohio State, among others, getting in on the action for the coveted defensive piece.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder is the No. 4 overall prospect in the Lone Star State heading into his senior campaign and is ready to wrap up his recruitment process this summer.
During his junior campaign in 2024, Carlton recorded 57 tackles, five sacks, 11 tackles for loss, three pass break ups and a forced fumble.
In February, Carlton solidified his Top-6 schools with LSU making the cut alongside Texas, SMU, Baylor, Texas A&M and USC.
LSU and USC quickly became the lone schools that are not in the state of Texas as the premier programs looking to get him out of the Lone Star State.
“They have a reputation with defensive linemen. LSU is a winning school, they push each other and I like coach Kevin Peoples a lot," Carlton told On3 Sports.
Carlton will commit to the program of his choice on July 10 with the LSU Tigers a finalist for his services alongside multiple Texas programs.
